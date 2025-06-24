NASA Sets Coverage For Axiom Mission 4 Launch, Arrival At Station

This launch opportunity comes after NASA and Roscosmos officials discussed the status of the recent repair work in the transfer tunnel at the aft (back) most segment of the orbital laboratory's Zvezda service module. Based on the evaluations, NASA and Roscosmos agreed to further lower the pressure in the transfer tunnel to 100 millimeters of mercury, and teams will continue to evaluate going forward. Safety remains a top priority for NASA and Roscosmos.

"NASA and Roscosmos have a long history of cooperation and collaboration on the International Space Station. This professional working relationship has allowed the agencies to arrive at a shared technical approach and now Axiom Mission 4 launch and docking will proceed," said acting NASA Administrator Janet Petro. "We look forward to the launch with Axiom Space and SpaceX for this commercial international mission."

For this mission, NASA is responsible for integrated operations, which begins during the spacecraft's approach to the space station, continues during the crew's stay aboard the orbiting laboratory conducting science, education, and commercial activities, and concludes once the spacecraft departs the station.

Live coverage of launch and arrival activities will stream on NASA+ . Learn how to watch NASA content through a variety of platforms, including social media.

Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, will command the commercial mission, while ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will serve as pilot. The two mission specialists are ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland, and HUNOR (Hungarian to Orbit) astronaut Tibor Kapu of Hungary.

Once docked, the private astronauts plan to spend about two weeks aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting a mission comprised of science, outreach, and commercial activities.

As part of a collaboration between NASA and ISRO, Axiom Mission 4 delivers on a commitment highlighted by President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send the first ISRO astronaut to the station. The space agencies are participating in five joint science investigations and two in-orbit STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) demonstrations. NASA and ISRO have a long-standing relationship built on a shared vision to advance scientific knowledge and expand space collaboration.

The private mission also carries the first astronauts from Poland and Hungary to stay aboard the International Space Station.

NASA's mission coverage is as follows (all times Eastern and subject to change based on real-time operations):

Wednesday, June 25

12:30 a.m. – Axiom Space and SpaceX launch coverage begins.

1:40 a.m. – NASA joins the launch coverage on NASA+ .

2:31 a.m. – Launch

NASA will end coverage following orbital insertion, which is approximately 15 minutes after launch. As it is a commercial launch, NASA will not provide a clean launch feed on its channels.

Thursday, June 26

5 a.m. – Arrival coverage begins on NASA+ , Axiom Space, and SpaceX channels.

7 a.m. – Targeted docking to the space-facing port of the station's Harmony module.

Arrival coverage will continue through hatch opening and welcome remarks.

All times are estimates and could be adjusted based on real-time operations after launch. Follow the space station blog for the most up-to-date operations information.

The International Space Station is a springboard for developing a low Earth economy. NASA's goal is to achieve a strong economy off the Earth where the agency can purchase services as one of many customers to meet its science and research objectives in microgravity. NASA's commercial strategy for low Earth orbit provides the government with reliable and safe services at a lower cost, enabling the agency to focus on Artemis missions to the Moon in preparation for Mars while also continuing to use low Earth orbit as a training and proving ground for those deep space missions.

Learn more about NASA's commercial space strategy at:

SOURCE NASA