Aventi Group Elevates Marie Melgaard To Partner

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Based in the Bay Area, Marie brings more than 25 years of technology-industry experience spanning corporate communications, social media, and digital marketing. She is known for building high-performing cross-functional teams and for leading a best-in-class social-media program at SAP that set the standard for product-channel engagement. Her "lead-from-the-heart" approach has consistently increased brand affinity and customer loyalty for Aventi clients.

Since joining Aventi Group in May 2023 as VP of the Social Media and Digital Marketing Practice, Marie Melgaard has been a catalyst for growth, rolling out data-driven social programs that boosted client engagement, mentoring rising marketers, and broadening the agency's integrated-communications playbook. Her results-first mindset and "lead-from-the-heart" style have quickly made her the go-to advisor for Fortune 500 and startup clients alike.

"Marie has raised the bar for what great looks like at Aventi," said Jeff Thompson, President and Co-Founder of Aventi Group. "Elevating her to Partner is an easy decision and I'm excited to see the impact she'll have in this new role."

"Aventi's culture of trust and client obsession makes every day energizing," added Marie Melgaard. "I'm thrilled to continue this journey as a Partner and help our clients tell stories that move markets."

Aventi Group is the first and largest product marketing agency with nearly two decades of experience helping B2B tech businesses drive growth and optimize revenue. Aventi Group offers customized solutions for GTM strategy, product launch, content creation, account-based marketing, sales enablement, and social media services. Aventi Group's team of experts delivers measurable results and works closely with clients to develop solutions tailored to their unique business needs. Clients include Adobe, ActiveCampaign, Juniper Networks, Komodo Health, Okta, OpenText, Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint, and SAP. Founded in 2008, Aventi Group is based in Silicon Valley, California.

