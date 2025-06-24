Healey & Associates Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Healey & Associates ("Healey") of Portland, ME on May 1, 2025. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Healey has been offering employee benefits to clients throughout New England since 1982. They specialize in providing employee benefits solutions to the non-profit sector.

"At Healey & Associates, our focus is on listening to our clients' concerns and challenges and then constructing solutions that last beyond the foreseeable future," says Matthew K. Arbo, Owner and President, Healey & Associates. "It's great to join World and have additional products and services to provide to our clients."

"I would like to welcome Healey to the World family," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. "Matt and the Healey team are well-known and respected in the industry, and they will be a great addition to World." "Healey is our first employee benefits agency in Maine," says Jennifer Barton, Head of Employee Benefits, World. "Their client-first approach and deep nonprofit expertise align perfectly with our values. Together, we'll deliver lasting solutions throughout New England."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and MidCap Advisors advised World on the transaction. Satin and Lee Law P.C. provided legal counsel and MidCap Advisors advised Healey on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more than 300 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs, and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services, and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES LLC

