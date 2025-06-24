Pro Athlete Community (PAC) Secures $7.6M Series A To Redefine Athlete Transitions, Led By GSV Ventures

MENAFN - PR Newswire) WILMINGTON, Del., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Athlete Community Inc. (PAC), the leading global education and community platform for current and former professional athletes, today announced the closing of a $7.6 million oversubscribed Series A funding round led by GSV Ventures , with participation from Maveron and select strategic investors. The new capital will accelerate PAC's growth and ability to deliver tailored education, career support, and industry access to its rapidly expanding membership.

PAC Business Combine Attendees with the University of Miami Herbert Business School Dean

Funding accelerates PAC's mission and unlocks opportunities to empower its 650+ pro athletes worldwide.

Founded in 2022 by education technology executive Chip Paucek and player development veteran Kaleb Thornhill, PAC is redefining what's possible for athletes after their playing careers. Through executive education certificate programs with the University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School , PAC provides pro athletes with high-quality learning, hands-on industry experience, certified performance coaching, and access to a powerful network of pro athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, investors, and advisors.

"The world can be incredibly harsh on pro athletes - holding them to the highest standards while playing, then leaving them without meaningful support, resources, or recognition for everything they've achieved and can still accomplish off the field," said Chip Paucek, PAC Co-Founder and CEO. "With the support of GSV Ventures and our new partners, we can accelerate our mission and deliver for the thousands of elite men and women whose pursuit of excellence doesn't stop once the game ends."

PAC's momentum is clear: Membership has doubled since January to over 650 current and former pro athletes across more than 10 professional sports and leagues, including roughly 10% of currently active professional football players in the U.S.

The Series A funding will fuel the launch of new virtual education programs, expanded mentorship, greater industry access, and enhanced career support-all centered on the unique needs of professional athletes.

"I was confident I would be OK when I retired. But when it happened, I struggled for months. My identity and my locker room were gone," said Devin McCourty, PAC Advisory Board Co-Chair, pro football veteran, three-time Super Bowl champion, and athlete leadership advocate. "PAC recognizes the unique journey pro athletes go through and gives you education, exposure, community, and ongoing opportunities to figure out what's next. PAC brought me back home-to that locker room feel and a community that pours into you and that you can then pour back into when you're ready."

"The pro athlete community is special and full of untapped potential," said Michael Cohn, Co-founder and Partner at GSV Ventures. "It's clear that the elite qualities that make pro athletes successful at their sport have generally not been supported when their playing days are over. PAC successfully created a safe space where athletes can get the education, coaching, and connections they need to thrive. What's perhaps most exciting for us is to see the impact the PAC community can have not just for themselves but for society overall. This is just the beginning."

About Pro Athlete Community (PAC)

Pro Athlete Community (PAC) supports and empowers professional athletes to relentlessly pursue what's next. By providing exclusive access to education, mentorship, and a powerful peer network, PAC helps athletes build successful, purpose-driven lives after sports. Learn more at . Follow us on Instagram at @proathletecommunity .

About GSV Ventures

GSV Ventures is a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion global education and workforce skills sector. The firm manages and is currently investing out of GSV Ventures Fund III, backing innovative entrepreneurs across the "Pre-K to Gray" Arc of Learning and Skills. GSV has made investments in industry leaders, including ClassDojo, Coursera, Degreed, Guild, Handshake, Lead, Mattilda, PhysicsWallah, Photomath, QuillBot, Quizizz, Toddle, MasterClass, and others. Learn more at GSV .

Media Contact:

Megan Gift

[email protected]

