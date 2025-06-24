Award-Winning Beauty Brand The Lip Bar Partners With Grammy-Winning Singer Coco Jones For Bold Lip Collection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At The Lip Bar, we've never played by the rules, and teaming up with Coco Jones is a continuation of that fearless energy," says"She's a powerhouse; talented, radiant, and unapologetically herself, just like our community. This collaboration isn't just about beauty; it's about the celebration of artistry and cultural expression. Together, The Lip Bar is spotlighting Coco and honoring her as a creative who defines beauty and expands its meaning through her art".

Launching on Tuesday, June 24th , The Lip Bar x Coco Jones: Why Not More Lippies? Collection celebrates self-expression, showcasing Coco's resilience and solidifying her as the true beauty standard, with a lineup of fan-favorite products and bold, fresh color stories. Each of Coco's signature lip bundles features three products ranging from The Lip Bar's Nonstop Liquid Matte Lipsticks, Soft Kisses Nourishing Lipsticks, Straight Line Creamy Lip Liners, and Gloss Up Lip Gloss, curated to empower beauty lovers to shine on their own terms.

The Why Not More Lippies? Limited-Edition Collection includes:



Why Not More Shine? (MSRP, $42): To shine unapologetically and have a stage-worthy sparkle this bundle includes Straight Line Lip Liner in Straight Livin', Soft Kisses Nourishing Lipstick in Bare Me, and Gloss Up Sheer Finish Gloss in Trophy Wife.

Why Not More Nudes? (MSRP, $42): For the perfect and seamless nude look, this bundle includes Straight Line Lip Liner in Straight Livin', Nonstop Liquid Matte in Curlfriend, and Gloss Up Sheer Finish Gloss in Ringleader.

Why Not More Coco? (MSRP, $46): Channeling Coco's signature chocolate and shimmer look, the Why Not More Coco? bundle includes Nonstop Liquid Matte in Lowkey, Nonstop Liquid Matte in Naturalista, and Gloss Up Sheer Finish Gloss in Extra. Why Not More Reds? (MSRP, $46): To achieve a red-carpet ready look that steals the show, this bundle includes Nonstop Liquid Matte in Savage, Nonstop Liquid Matte in Hot Mama, and Gloss Up Sheer Finish Gloss in Minimalist.

The Lip Bar products are all vegan and cruelty-free, and infused with jojoba oil and Vitamin E, ensuring both vibrant color and nourishing care. These dynamic sets, featuring bold color combinations and intentional design, inspire authentic and unapologetic self-expression.

For The Lip Bar 's Why Not More Lippies? Limited-Edition Collection availability, please visit .

For all media inquiries, please contact First and Last PR:

Camille Gordon

201-569-2080

[email protected]

Brooke Bhola

[email protected]

Instagram: @TheLipBar

Website:

About The Lip Bar

The Lip Bar is a boundary-breaking beauty brand founded and owned by Women of Color. The brand's maximum impact, minimal effort must-have products are deliberately designed and formulated with vegan and cruelty-free ingredients for all complexions. Founder and CEO, Melissa Butler grew The Lip Bar beyond lipsticks to TLB Beauty, an award-winning inclusive collection of makeup products and skincare for all shades.

SOURCE The Lip Bar