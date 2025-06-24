Colonbroom GLP-1 Booster Launches Educational Update For Natural Appetite Control And Weight Wellness Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plant-Based GLP-1 Support Formula Featuring Berberine, 5-HTP, Chromium and More Now Available to Help Promote Appetite Control and Metabolic Balance

ColonBroom, a wellness brand known for its innovation in gut and metabolic health, has updated its official website to spotlight its flagship metabolic support product: ColonBroom GLP-1 Booster . This clean-label supplement, now available for purchase in the United States, features a synergistic blend of science-backed ingredients formulated to support natural appetite regulation, blood sugar balance, and weight wellness.

The website refresh introduces an education-first navigation approach designed to help consumers better understand the benefits and functions of the GLP-1 Booster's plant-based formula. ColonBroom aims to empower individuals seeking non-prescription wellness alternatives through transparent ingredient disclosures and evidence-aligned messaging.

ColonBroom GLP-1 Booster: A Natural Route to Support Metabolic Health

Unlike synthetic medications or hormone-altering interventions, ColonBroom GLP-1 Booster is uniquely designed for adults seeking to support their health goals through daily supplementation that seamlessly integrates into their routine lifestyles. The supplement does not contain any GLP-1 receptor agonists or synthetic hormones, which sets it apart from other products on the market. Instead, it includes naturally derived botanicals and compounds that have been shown to support appetite regulation, mood balance, and energy metabolism.

Key Functional Ingredients in ColonBroom GLP-1 Booster

The formula includes:



Berberine – A plant alkaloid traditionally used to support blood sugar balance, lipid metabolism, and gut microbiota. Scientific studies suggest that berberine may indirectly activate GLP-1 receptors, thereby aiding in appetite control and improving insulin sensitivity.

Chromium Picolinate – A trace mineral is known to support blood sugar stability and help reduce cravings. It plays a role in carbohydrate metabolism and is often associated with appetite support.

5-HTP (5-Hydroxytryptophan) – A naturally occurring amino acid that helps increase serotonin levels in the brain. It may reduce emotional eating tendencies and help improve mood and sleep quality.

Saffron Extract – Derived from Crocus sativus, saffron has been studied for its potential to modulate appetite and support emotional balance through its interaction with serotonin. Bupleurum Root Extract – A traditional herb known for its anti-inflammatory and liver-supporting properties. It may indirectly contribute to blood sugar regulation and metabolic efficiency.

Each ingredient is carefully selected for its potential role in promoting satiety, supporting glucose metabolism, and helping individuals maintain consistent health habits.

A Non-Prescription Option for Appetite Support

The "GLP-1 Booster" name reflects the supplement's alignment with growing consumer interest in GLP-1-related pathways -specifically those involved in appetite regulation, blood sugar modulation, and energy intake. Importantly, ColonBroom GLP-1 Booster is not a drug, hormone, or prescription medication , and it does not contain liraglutide, semaglutide, or other pharmaceutical GLP-1 agonists.

Instead, it offers a natural wellness alternative for adults seeking to:



Support mindful eating and reduced snacking

Promote metabolic efficiency and stable energy

Improve mood-related appetite patterns Supplement lifestyle-focused weight management efforts

Designed with Simplicity, Backed by Research

ColonBroom GLP-1 Booster is delivered in capsule format , making it easy to incorporate into daily routines. The product is:



Stimulant-free

Vegan-friendly

Free from artificial sweeteners or fillers Formulated in cGMP-compliant facilities

The official website now features an expanded FAQ, ingredient breakdowns, and references to scientific research supporting the physiological roles of the featured compounds. All product pages emphasize that results may vary and that supplements should be used in conjunction with, not as a substitute for, a balanced lifestyle.

What Consumers Can Expect from ColonBroom's Updated Website

The educational overhaul provides access to the following:



A complete ingredient transparency page

Descriptions of each ingredient's function and source

A self-guided quiz for customized product insights Mobile-optimized checkout experience

This update is a testament to ColonBroom's ongoing mission to support consumer empowerment by removing marketing hype and replacing it with reliable, product-specific education. We are committed to transparency, ensuring that our consumers have all the necessary information to make informed decisions about their health and wellness.

Compliance-First Messaging for Informed Supplement Use

ColonBroom GLP-1 Booster is marketed in accordance with the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) and meets U.S. supplement labeling requirements. The brand clearly states:

"This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary."

Consumers are advised to consult a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement, especially if they are pregnant, nursing, or managing a medical condition.

About ColonBroom

ColonBroom is a wellness brand that is deeply committed to clean-label innovation and consumer education. Our mission is to develop science-informed supplements that fit seamlessly into real-world routines and reflect modern consumer values: simplicity, efficacy, and transparency. The launch of ColonBroom GLP-1 Booster represents a strategic expansion from gut health into the broader metabolic support space, offering a plant-based tool for wellness-minded adults.

To learn more, visit the official website:

Product and Contact Information



Brand: ColonBroom

Product: ColonBroom GLP-1 Booster

Website:

Email: ...

Phone: 1-888-505-0855 Address: 505 Montgomery Street, 10th & 11th Floors, San Francisco, California, 94111, USA

Disclaimer : This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated the statements made about this product. ColonBroom GLP-1 Booster is a dietary supplement intended for adults and is not designed to treat or prevent any specific condition. Individual results may vary. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider before beginning any new supplement regimen.

