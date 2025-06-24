Deja Vu Psychics Advisor Reverend Jessica Brooke Celebrates 21 Years Of Clairvoyant Service

Deja Vu Psychics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Deja Vu Psychics , a phone-based spiritual guidance service operating continuously since 1973, highlights the work of Reverend Jessica Brooke - a seasoned clairvoyant advisor recently recognized for her 21 years of experience in intuitive counseling and energy healing.

Brooke is a graduate of the formal clairvoyant program offered through the Berkeley Psychic Institute, a respected school known for training psychics, aura readers, and healers around the world. She has become one of the most highly requested advisors at Deja Vu Psychics, where clients routinely describe her readings as“deeply personal,”“accurate,”“uplifting,” and“pure in spirit.”

“Every reading is an opportunity to reflect the strength people already carry within themselves,” says Rev. Jessica Brooke.“I just help them see it more clearly.”

Clients turn to Brooke and the Deja Vu team with questions like: –“Is this relationship meant to last?”

–“Am I on the right career path?”

–“Why do I feel stuck?”

–“How can I protect or raise my energy?”

–“What's next for me spiritually?”

All advisors on the Deja Vu hotline have completed rigorous training in clairvoyant development, spiritual counseling, and energy healing techniques. Each one has demonstrated a high level of accuracy and professionalism before joining the frontline professional hotline space. What sets the service apart is that many clients return to speak with more than one psychic, appreciating that each reader brings their own unique gifts, energy, and specialty to the experience.

The hotline offers a variety of services including:

Traditional clairvoyant readings

Aura and chakra healing sessions

Psychic development support

Customized intuitive counseling bundles

Sessions are available in 10, 15, 30, 45, or 60-minute timeframes - giving clients the flexibility to choose the level of guidance they need.

With over 40 years of continuous operation, Deja Vu Psychics has helped thousands gain clarity, comfort, and confidence through the power of professional intuitive support.

No appointments, no apps - just real-time guidance when you need it most.

📞 Call 800-201-AURA or visit dejavu-psychics to speak with a live advisor today.



