Monterey Colonial Gem In One Of San Marino's Most Prestigious Neighborhoods To Auction Via Sotheby's Concierge Auction

Distinguished Monterey Colonial Across from Picturesque Lacy Park

Primary Suite Plus In-Law Suite with Separate Entrance

Renovated 2007 & 2016 Blending Character with Modern Luxury

European-Style Courtyard with Outdoor Fireplace

4,160sf on Half-Acre of Meticulously Landscaped Grounds

Elegant Residence Across from Lacy Park to Auction in Cooperation with Jacky An of Sotheby's International Realty - Pasadena Brokerage.

- Jacky An

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A stunning Monterey Colonial estate located in one of San Marino's most prestigious neighborhoods is heading to auction next month via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions . Originally listed for $5.18 million, the estate, ideally situated across from the picturesque Lacy Park, will auction in cooperation with Jacky An of Sotheby's International Realty - Pasadena Brokerage. Bidding for the home is set to open on 17 July and culminate live 29 July via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions .

Boasting treetop and park vistas, the property at 1464 Virginia Road is set on half an acre of meticulously landscaped grounds and showcases a sophisticated blend of classic architecture and modern updates. Originally built in the traditional Monterey Colonial style, the residence underwent major renovations in both 2007 and 2016, resulting in refined interiors and upgraded amenities designed for contemporary living.

The main level features a gracious entry foyer, formal living and dining rooms, a comfortable family room, a gourmet kitchen with adjoining breakfast room, a butler's pantry, a full bath, and a dedicated home office. Upstairs, the home offers four spacious bedrooms, a children's study area, and a private primary suite complete with an adjoining sitting room. A separate in-law suite with a private entrance adds to the home's flexibility.

Original architectural details blend seamlessly with modern finishes throughout the home, which includes a newer pool and spa, mature trees, privacy hedges, and lush plantings. The outdoor living spaces are anchored by a European-style rear courtyard and an outdoor fireplace-perfect for relaxing or entertaining against a backdrop of natural beauty.

“This home captures everything buyers love about San Marino-timeless design, lush surroundings, and a prime location across from one of the most beloved parks in Southern California,” said listing agent Jacky An.“The property offers both elegance and everyday livability, with thoughtfully updated interiors and outdoor spaces ideal for year-round enjoyment.”

The sellers, who lovingly maintained the home over the years, reflected fondly on their time there.“This home has been the heart of our family life for many years,” said homeowner Haoping Yang.“We've cherished the quiet mornings overlooking the park, the lively celebrations in the courtyard, and the everyday peace it has brought us. It's a place filled with warmth, memories, and joy-we hope the next owners will love it just as much as we have.”

San Marino is renowned for its peaceful tree-lined streets, historic estates, and top-ranked public schools. The city's centerpiece, Lacy Park, sits just across from the property and spans over 30 acres of open green space, walking trails, tennis courts, and scenic views. The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens are also nearby, along with an array of dining, cultural, and recreational options.

Images of the property can be viewed on conciergeauctions. All photography and video credit to EGP Imaging..

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.



