Industry Powerhouse Chris Weinberg To Host A Premier Business & Leadership Conference For Event Professionals

Chris Weinberg, CEO of Chris Weinberg Events and Founder and Lead Speaker of The Event Summit.

The Event Summit 2025 is coming to Miami this October.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned luxury event planner and business strategist Chris Weinberg has officially announced the launch of The Event Summit 2025, a transformative two-day educational and networking experience designed for ambitious wedding and event professionals. Taking place October 21–22, 2025, in vibrant Miami, Florida, this summit offers high-impact strategies, purpose-driven leadership insights, and a powerful community experience unlike any other in the industry.

The Event Summit 2025 is a response to the evolving needs of creative entrepreneurs across the wedding, social, and corporate event industries. The one-day main summit on October 21 will feature curated sessions led by Chris Weinberg and fellow industry trailblazers, aimed at helping attendees elevate their vision, refine their pricing, lead with confidence, and scale sustainably.

“This summit is more than an event-it's a movement to help event professionals reclaim their purpose, price with confidence, and lead businesses that truly support the lives they want to live,” said Weinberg.

The following day, October 22, will feature a hosted event by Chris Weinberg and Erica Powell, offering a limited number of participants an intensive coaching and personalized strategy in an intimate setting.

Who Should Attend:

The summit is designed for:

Wedding + event planners

Designers, florists, caterers, venues, photographers, rental companies, and creative vendors

Corporate and nonprofit event professionals

Entrepreneurs looking to scale, price with confidence, and lead with purpose

What Attendees Can Expect:

Elevated Mindset: Learn to lead with intention and think bigger about your role as a business owner.

Applied Learning: Workshops and exercises focused on clarity, strategy, and implementation.

Purposeful Networking: High-level collaboration and community with like-minded professionals.

Real Results: A renewed vision for success and the tactical tools to move forward with momentum.

Registration:

The Event Pass: $795 Early* | $995 Regular

Mastermind Experience: $1,295 Early* | $1,695 Regular (Limited to 40 seats)

Group Rate: $700 per person (3+ from the same company)

*Early pricing ends August 21, 2025

“I created The Event Summit to help event professionals step out of the daily grind and into their role as visionary leaders. This industry is ready for sustainable growth-and we're here to build it together,” said Weinberg.

For more information, visit or follow along on Instagram at @TheEventSummit.

About Chris Weinberg:

Chris Weinberg is an award-winning luxury event planner and entrepreneur with more than two decades of experience producing high-touch weddings and celebrations. Through her mentorship and leadership, Chris has helped countless professionals build profitable, sustainable businesses rooted in strategy and service. The Event Summit is her newest platform to educate and elevate the industry she's helped shape.

