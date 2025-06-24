Neeraj Chopra Wins Ostrava Golden Spike Meet With A Throw Of 85.29M

MENAFN - IANS) Ostrava (Czech Republic), June 24 (IANS) Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra won the javelin throw title in the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 meet with a best throw of 85.29 metres in the one-day competition on Tuesday.

Neeraj had clinched victory in the prestigious meet with one throw remaining as his best effort of 85.29m remained unbeaten after six rounds, securing him yet another top podium finish this season. This is the second title for Neeraj within a month after he triumped in the Paris Daimond League meet a few days back.

The 27-year-old Neeraj from Haryaha produced his best effort on his third turn as he finished first, while Douw Smit of South Africa, with 84.12m, and Anderson Peters of Granada, with 83.63m, finished second and third, respectively.

Neeraj, who made history for India by winning the gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and bagged silver in Paris in 2024, had recently stood first in the Paris Diamond League and was looking to continue that winning streak in Ostrava.

He managed to do that, though the distance he achieved on Tuesday would disappoint him. Neeraj Chopra had a few weeks back had crossed the 90m mark and is hoping to achieve the feat once again.

But that did not happen on Tuesday, as he started with a foul in his first attempt. He managed 83.45 in his second attempt but made a grand comeback by throwing the spear to 85.29 in his third turn. That gave him the lead with Samit Douw in second position at 84.12m and Anderson Peters in third with 83.63.

Neeraj could not improve his distance in his fourth, fifth, and sixth throws but managed to clinch the top spot. Chopra records a distance of 82.17m in his fourth attempt, and followed that up with a distance of 81.01m in his fifth and deliberately fould his sixth and last throw as he was not able to execute it properly and gain a good distance.