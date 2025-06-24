Seven7 Partners With Altor To Invest In Minority Stake In CCM, The Iconic Global Hockey Brand

STAMFORD, Conn., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven7 is pleased to announce its co-investment with leading Nordic private equity firm Altor in the previously announced acquisition of CCM, one of the most iconic and innovative brands in global hockey.

Founded in 1899, CCM has been at the forefront of hockey innovation for over a century. From outfitting generations of NHL stars to supporting grassroots programs across North America and Europe, CCM has built an unmatched reputation for quality, performance, and authenticity. Today, the brand is a global leader in hockey equipment and apparel-trusted by elite athletes and weekend hockey players alike.

The investment from Altor and Seven7 signals a bold new chapter for CCM-one focused on international expansion, digital transformation, product innovation, and deeper engagement with the next generation of players and fans.

Daryl Jones , Chief Investment Officer of Seven7, said:

"This is a landmark opportunity. At Seven7, we look for cultural relevance, passionate communities, and long-term brand value-and CCM checks every box. Hockey is growing around the world, and CCM is right at the center of that expansion. We're proud to support CCM's world-class team and to partner with Altor, who bring outstanding operational capabilities. Together, we're backing a brand that has been shaping the sport for 125 years-and still has its best hockey ahead of it."

Mike Commodore , former NHL defenseman, Stanley Cup Champion, and investor in Seven7, added:

"I've been rocking CCM gear since I was barely old enough to skate. From juniors to the NHL, their equipment was always in my bag. Now, to go from player to part-owner? Let's just say-this isn't just an investment, it's personal. CCM has history, swagger, and a runway. The goal now is to take that legacy global, and I'm fired up to be part of it. Let's go!"

This investment marks the latest in a series of strategic hockey-sector investments for Seven7, which has also backed LiveBarn, EZ-Ice, Sauce Hockey, and a USHL franchise.

About Seven7

Seven7, LLC is a Stamford, Connecticut-based investment firm backing entrepreneurs, founders, and leadership teams in sports, media, and consumer markets. The firm focuses on long-term value creation through deep thematic research and active operational engagement. Seven7 is built on the belief that the next wave of exceptional returns will come from authentic brands with loyal followings and cultural momentum.

SOURCE Seven7

