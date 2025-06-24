PDS Health Raises Over $1.9 Million Through Smile Generation To Support Charity: Water's Clean Water Projects

Campaign proceeds will fund clean, safe drinking water for over 48,000 people in Ethiopia.

HENDERSON, Nev., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PDS Health® , a leading provider of integrated healthcare support services, announced that its 2025 campaign for charity: water raised over $1.9 million ― its most successful to date. Through its consumer brand, Smile Generation® , PDS Health mobilized its nationwide network of dental and medical practices and the patients they serve to support clean water access for underserved communities. The proceeds will fund long-term, community-owned water systems in Ethiopia, benefiting more than 48,000 people.

Smile Generation is a key extension of PDS Health's mission to advance whole-person health. In addition to connecting patients with trusted local dentists and offering accessible financing, Smile Generation plays an essential role in educating patients about the Mouth-Body Connection® , or the link between oral health and overall health. Through this campaign, Smile Generation-trusted practices also raised awareness of the fundamental role clean water plays in sustaining health and highlighted the particular benefit it will have on young women and girls, who spend the majority of their time traveling to get clean water for their families.

"Access to clean water is essential to health. This campaign reflects our broader mission to improve lives through better access to basic needs," said Stephen E. Thorne IV, Founder and CEO of PDS Health. "Much like PDS Health's mission to improve the overall health of our patients through better access to quality care, charity: water is similarly committed to making a positive impact on the health of people it serves. We're proud to continue this partnership that will improve the long-term health of thousands of people around the globe."

Millions of people around the world still lack basic access to clean, safe drinking water. In many rural communities, women and girls walk for hours each day to collect water for their families, limiting their education, health and economic opportunities. Since 2006, charity: water has funded water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) programs for rural communities, serving more than 20.2 million people in 29 countries across Africa, Asia, Central and South America.

PDS Health has partnered with charity: water since 2009. Over 16 years, the organization has raised more than $12.3 million, supporting over 500 water projects in six countries and bringing clean water to an estimated 345,000 people.

"We've been continually blown away by the dedication to our mission from our friends at Smile Generation and PDS Health over the last decade and a half," said Scott Harrison, CEO of charity: water. "This year's campaign was the single-most successful peer-to-peer fundraiser by a brand partner in the history of charity: water ― raising nearly $2 million to bring clean water to an estimated 48,905 people!"

About PDS Health

PDS Health® continues the journey started by Pacific Dental Services® in 1994, with a vision to redefine health care through the integration of dental and medical services. Its approach, centered on the connection between oral health and overall health, aims to create healthier, happier patients and set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry. As a leading provider of integrated healthcare support, the company delivers a broad spectrum of services to dental, dental specialties, and medical providers, enhancing operations and care delivery for clinicians across the U.S. For more information about PDS Health and its vision, visit pdshealth .

About Smile Generation

Smile Generation® connects patients to Smile Generation-trusted dentists who are dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience and advanced clinical care. Smile Generation also provides financial choices for patients and education about the connection between oral health and overall health (The Mouth-Body Connection® ). The Smile Generation network spans over 1,000 dental offices in 24 states. Smile Generation-trusted offices are supported by PDS Health®. For more information, visit smilegeneration .

About charity: water

charity: water is a nonprofit organization bringing clean and safe drinking water to people around the world. With powerful storytelling and a radically transparent model that ensures 100% of every public donation funds clean water, charity: water has mobilized supporters from more than 150 countries to help end the water crisis. They work exclusively with experienced local partners to build sustainable, community-owned water projects and prove each one with innovative technology. Since 2006 in New York and 2017 in London, charity: water has funded over 186,000 water projects in 29 countries to help more than 20.2 million people get access to clean water, hygiene, and improved sanitation. For more information, visit charitywater .

