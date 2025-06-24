Former Law Enforcement K-9 Sergeant Transforms Police-Grade Dog Training For Civilian Families In New Jersey

Lead The Way Dog Training

OCEAN VIEW, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lead The Way Dog Training, founded by retired Law Enforcement K-9 Sergeant Russ Norcross, has expanded from mobile training services to a full-service professional training facility, bringing over 20 years of specialized canine expertise to civilian dog owners throughout New Jersey.

Norcross, who trained over 1,000 K-9 teams during his law enforcement career and created the first Bloodhound Academy, established Lead The Way Dog Training in 2019 to bridge the gap between law enforcement K-9 training and civilian pet ownership. The company applies proven methodologies from high-stakes police operations to transform family relationships with their dogs.

The professional dog training facility now offers comprehensive programs including individual training, drop-off training, and board and train programs. Specialized enrichment activities such as scent work and agility training cater to dogs' natural drives and instincts, utilizing the same techniques that earned Norcross first place in scent detection competition with his K-9 partner during his law enforcement career.

Lead The Way Dog Training employs Classical and Operant Conditioning principles with an emphasis on positive reinforcement and clear communication. This dual-focus methodology trains both dog and owner, empowering families to become confident leaders while building lasting bonds based on respect and understanding.

The company has grown to include four dedicated team members who undergo rigorous 2-year apprenticeship certification standards. This expansion from mobile operations to a dedicated training center with boarding capabilities reflects increasing demand for specialized K-9 training expertise in the civilian market.

Beyond his canine expertise, Norcross served his community as a volunteer firefighter, reflecting his commitment to public service and safety. As a multi-disciplined handler and supervising K-9 trainer, his expertise was validated through competitive excellence and innovation in specialized canine training.

The business actively engages with the community through event sponsorships and partnerships, and operates an exclusive alumni community for ongoing support and education.

Lead The Way Dog Training is a premier dog training business founded in 2019 by Russ Norcross, a retired Law Enforcement K-9 Sergeant who brings unparalleled expertise from over 20 years of professional canine training. Located in Ocean View, New Jersey, the company has established itself as the definitive authority in professional-grade civilian dog training. The company's mission is to build strong, foundational communication between dogs and their owners, enabling each client to lead with confidence and cultivate lifetime bonds based on the same principles that make working K-9 teams successful in the field.

