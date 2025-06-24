WNY Bus Co. Celebrates End Of School Year With Staff Appreciation Event - Says Igor Finkelshtein

WNY Bus Co. celebrates the end of the school year in Western New York with an appreciation event honoring the dedication of its drivers and staff.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the school year wraps up across Western New York, WNY Bus Co. is taking a moment to honor the dedicated drivers, aides, and team members who made safe student transportation possible throughout the year. To mark the occasion, the company is hosting a large staff appreciation party, celebrating a season of hard work, resilience, and community impact.

With hundreds of thousands of safe rides completed across Western New York and another winter weather season successfully navigated, the team at WNY Bus Co. has plenty to celebrate. This is the first year of serving Cheektowaga-Maryvale Union Free School District , the year when WNY Bus Co added over 100 jobs . The appreciation event will bring together employees for food, entertainment, and recognition as a thank-you for their service throughout the 2024–2025 school year.

“This year has been full of challenges, but also accomplishments,” said Igor Finkelshtein , President of WNY Bus Co.“Our team showed up every day with professionalism, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to safety. This celebration is just a small way for us to say thank you and recognize the incredible people who make this company run.”

A Year of Service and Teamwork

Over the past 10 months, WNY Bus Co. has:

Delivered safe, reliable transportation services to students across multiple districts.

Maintained strong on-time performance through some of the worst winter conditions in recent years.

Created over 100 local jobs as part of its continued growth.

Provided specialized training for drivers to support students with special transportation needs.

“These aren't just employees-they're frontline professionals who care deeply about the children and families we serve,” said Igor Finkelshtein.“We couldn't do any of this without them.”

Looking Ahead While Celebrating the Present

While the appreciation party is focused on celebrating the past year, WNY Bus Co. is already preparing for summer transportation services and the start of the 2025–2026 academic year. Hiring, training, and vehicle maintenance are all underway to ensure a strong start in the fall.

“We'll take a well-earned moment to celebrate-but then it's back to work,” Finkelshtein added.“Our mission doesn't stop when the school year ends. We're already planning how to make next year even better.”

About WNY Bus Co.

WNY Bus Co. is a Buffalo-based school transportation company serving Western New York and surrounding areas. With a focus on safety, reliability, and community impact, the company is proud to support students, families, and school districts with dependable, compassionate service-every mile of the way.



