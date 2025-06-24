'Let's Walk' With Halli: A Podcast Designed To Spark Creativity-One Conversation At A Time

Let's Walk Podcast

- Haraldur“Halli” ThorleifssonREYKJAVíK, ICELAND, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What happens when you take creativity outside, strip away the scripts, and let the world set the pace? You get Let's Walk-a new biweekly podcast from Icelandic designer and entrepreneur Haraldur“Halli” Thorleifsson , created with one purpose in mind: to inspire creative thinking through real, unscripted conversations. A cozy break from the hectic news cycle.Each episode of Let's Walk invites listeners to join Halli and a guest on an outdoor journey-literally and metaphorically-as they explore ideas around creativity, reinvention, vulnerability, and the many ways people build meaningful lives. These conversations unfold organically in the real world, surrounded by the sounds of life: the rustle of wind, city noise, birds, laughter, and the occasional interruption.“At its core, Let's Walk is about unlocking creativity,” says Halli.“There's something about moving through the world-physically and mentally-that opens up space for new ideas. When we walk, we think differently. We connect more freely. And we tell the truth more easily.”The show was born out of a personal shift. After receiving a new wheelchair that gave him greater freedom to explore outdoors for the first time in decades, Halli found himself going for longer walks and thinking more clearly.“I spent years in rooms, on screens, in meetings,” he says.“But when I started going on walks, my thoughts felt more alive. I started inviting friends to walk with me, and the conversations we had were deeper, more creative, and more human than anything I'd experienced in a long time. That's when I knew this needed to be a podcast.”The result is Let's Walk: a moving meditation on creativity in all its forms. Halli's guests include artists, entrepreneurs, musicians, writers, and thinkers-well-known names and hidden gems alike-who each bring a unique perspective on what it means to live creatively.Upcoming episodes feature comedian Andy Richter , Fly by Jing founder Jing Gao, Grammy-winning songwriter Jesse Shatkin, author Seth Godin, and actor Matt Dillon. But titles don't matter here.“I'm not interested in what people do,” Halli says.“I'm interested in how they think-and how they create.”Halli's own journey is a masterclass in reinvention. He founded the design agency Ueno, which served clients like Apple, Google, Airbnb, and ESPN before being acquired by Twitter, where he helped lead innovation efforts. He's also the founder of Ramp Up, an initiative that has built over 1,700 wheelchair ramps in Iceland and is expanding worldwide. Along the way, he's launched a restaurant, a co-working space, a bank, and a music project. He got the Icelandic Presidential medal of chivalry and he was named Iceland's Person of the Year in 2022-not for any one accomplishment, but for his ability to see possibilities where others see limits.That mindset is what fuels Let's Walk. It's not just a podcast-it's a call to curiosity. A reminder that creativity is not a profession, but a way of being. And that life can be fun!Episodes are released every two weeks and run about an hour. Though audio-only, the podcast is designed to feel immersive and intimate-perfect for walks, drives, or quiet moments alone when you want to join two people getting to know each other.Let's Walk is a podcast from designer and entrepreneur Halli Thorleifsson, created to spark creativity through open, unfiltered conversations. Recorded outdoors while walking with guests-from artists and founders to thinkers and friends-each episode invites listeners into real, spontaneous dialogue about life, ideas, and reinvention. It's a show about how we create, how we connect, and how movement-of the body and the mind-can open new doors. Walk with us.Let's Walk launches June 24, 2025, on all major podcast platforms.Please visit to check out our latest episode.For press inquiries, media assets, or guest booking requests, please contact:Tyler Barnett: ...

media

relations

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.