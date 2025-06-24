'Harry Potter' Series Finds Its Harry, Ron, And Hermoine
HBO's Harry Potter TV series has officially found its Harry, Ron and Hermione.
Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will step into the shoes of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint to essay the roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.
"Dear Mr. Potter, Miss Granger, and Mr. Weasley: We are pleased to inform you that you have a place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry," welcoming the new actors on board, the makers on Instagram wrote.
Over 30,000 actors auditioned for the lead roles since HBO launched an open casting call last fall, Variety reported.
Speaking about the series, showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer and director Mark Mylod in a statement said, "...The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen... It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there."
The Harry Potter franchise launched Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint to worldwide fame in the early 2000s, and the HBO series could very well do the same for McLaughlin, Stanton and Stout, who are largely newcomers.
McLaughlin acted in Grow, an upcoming comedy starring Nick Frost and Golda Rosheuvel, while Stanton starred as Matilda in Matilda: The Musical on the West End from 2023-2024. Harry Potter will be Stout's first major role.
The series also features John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.
The bestselling books' author, JK Rowling, will act as an executive producer on the show, which HBO has said will be a "faithful adaptation" of her books.
