'You Are Not Alone': UAE Doctor Donates Dh500,000 Each To Air India Crash Victims' Families

As BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, India, resumed classes on Tuesday, a UAE-based healthcare entrepreneur extended a gesture of support by donating approximately Dh500,000 to the families of the four young medical students who tragically lost their lives in the Air India Flight 171 crash on June 12.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which was en route to London, crashed into a hostel housing doctors , resulting in the deaths of 271 people, including both passengers on the plane and individuals on the ground.

Recommended For You

Amid the quiet return to academic routines today, an emotional moment was observed inside the Dean's Chamber, where the financial aid was formally handed over to the bereaved families.

The contribution, announced last week by Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, was presented during a private gathering.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A delegation from VPS Healthcare travelled from Abu Dhabi to personally deliver the cheques in the office of Dr Minakshi Parikh, Dean of BJ Medical College, in the presence of Dr Rakesh S. Joshi, Hospital Superintendent, and members of the Junior Doctors Association.

Coming to terms with loss

The first to receive support were the families of the four young medical students who lost their lives in the crash. The parents of Aryan Rajput, a first-year MBBS student from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, arrived at the college still trying to come to terms with their loss.

Alongside them were the families of Manav Bhadu from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Jayprakash Choudhary from Barmer in Rajasthan, and Rakesh Gobarbhai Diyora from Bhavnagar in Gujarat.

All four had just begun their medical careers at the medical college.

“He was the hope of our entire family - the first to make it to medical college. We come from a farming background. He loved children and wanted to become a pediatric heart surgeon. This tragedy came as a shock. We have four sisters, and our father is unwell. He carried all our hopes. This support means a lot to us,” said Vipul Bhai Gobarbhai Diyora, the brother of Rakesh Diyora, a second-year student who died in the crash.

In addition to these families, the kin of six other deceased received support. Among them were Dr Pradip Solanki, a neurosurgery resident, who lost his wife and brother-in-law; Dr Nilkanth Suthar, a surgical oncology resident, who lost three family members; and Dr Yogesh Hadat, a BPT student, who lost his brother. They received over Dh105,000 for every deceased relative.

Support for the injured

Based on a proposal from the Junior Doctors Association in consultation with the Dean, 14 individuals who were seriously injured were also identified for financial support. They required hospitalisation for five or more days due to injuries like burns, fractures, or internal trauma. Each received around Dh15,000.

The beneficiaries included first- and second-year MBBS students recovering from head, neck, and limb trauma. The list also included resident doctors and faculty members who suffered extensive burns.

The distribution of around Dh2.8 million in total marked the fulfillment of the commitment made by Dr Vayalil, just days after the crash that tore through the Atulyam hostel complex.

At the time, he shared how the tragedy struck a deeply personal chord, reminding him of his own years in medical hostels.

“The dreams your loved ones carried were shared by all of us who believe in the calling to heal and serve. Please know that you are not alone. The medical community stands beside you,” he assured in a personal letter handed over to the families.

After the handover, a special prayer gathering was held in memory of those who died. Faculty, students, and staff gathered in silence. For many, it was the first time they had returned to campus since the crash.

Dr Minakshi Parikh, Dean of BJ Medical College, said,“We are still coming to terms with an unimaginable loss. In moments like these, gestures of solidarity carry great meaning and remind us that the medical community stands together in times of grief.”

Dr Shekar Parghi, a representative from Junior Doctors Association, added,“We've lost friends. The pain is real. What Dr Vayalil did, means a lot. It felt like someone who understands what it means to be one of us reached out in a moment when we needed it most.”