UAE Residents Say Nation Remains 'Safest Place' Despite Regional Conflict

UAE residents and expatriates have voiced confidence in the country's enduring safety and stability, emphasising the nation's commitment to peace, neutrality , and preparedness, despite Iran's missile strike on the US base in neighbouring Qatar on Monday night.

Even amid global uncertainty, UAE nationals and residents highlighted that the country continues to inspire a sense of calm and control which is a result of decades of strategic diplomacy, robust infrastructure, and inclusive governance.

They pointed out even as regional tensions simmered, the UAE's message remained steady with peace, safety, and preparedness coming first.

Cancelled vacation plans outside UAE

While tensions in the wider region continue, Emirati citizen Malak AlFarsi told Khaleej Times that the UAE remains her safest option.“To me, my country is the safest place to be in the entire world, with everything that's happening,” she said, revealing she had cancelled plans to travel abroad.“We had planned an island holiday, and we actually wanted to go to Africa but we cancelled it.”

Her decision came after her husband's return flight to Dubai was cancelled due to airspace closures following the strike .

“I said that it's better we just stay home; it's not about us being affected here. It's more about maybe the airspace not being safe. But I think it's mostly about, our country is safe and secure, and there's nothing that we should be concerned about.”

However, she shared that her children on Monday night were unsettled when their father couldn't return hom as planned.“My kids were a little concerned yesterday because their Baba (father) was not home last night. He was supposed to take a return flight, so they were worried... they asked if he was going to be in the air? Fortunately, they closed the airspace.”

Reflecting on the risks, she added,“When you throw a dart, do you know where it's going to land? Of course, these strikes are automated, and they have targeting systems. But at the end of the day, you worry about things like pressure, gravity, air control, not everything is in your hands. So, if it lands somewhere it shouldn't, then what?”

Meanwhile, highlighting the UAE's diplomatic posture she added,“I believe that what happened yesterday was 'not at all in retaliation to us or the region'; we are more safe than it can be anywhere else in the world.”

Commending country's neutrality

Echoing her confidence, Filipino expat Ben Lebig, who has lived in the UAE for over two decades, said,“I think the UAE has always been a safe haven. That's one of the major selling points of the country.”

He commended the country's neutrality amid ongoing conflicts, adding,“They have always been against war; they are sending out a strong message that do not touch or involve us.”

He acknowledged that the proximity of the attack in Qatar naturally raised concerns but praised the UAE's responsiveness.“The good part about UAE is that they are on top of things. That gives us a sense of relief.”

Lebig also cautioned against panic, urging residents to stay informed via credible sources.“Many videos circulating on social media are actually fake and are putting people in a panic mode. However, people should always be ready, keep all your important documents ready in a bag. There is no harm in doing that.”

Lived through regional conflicts earlier

For Divyesh Kumar Shaholia, whose family has been rooted in the UAE since 1948, trust in the nation's resilience is deeply ingrained. His parents, returning from India just an hour before the UAE experienced flight disruptions, felt reassured upon arrival.“Upon return, my parents actually said they are going to be fine here.”

“We were worried about diversions , but with a strong aviation hub like Dubai and knowing the scale of operations, which caters to more than 100 international airlines, we were definite that this would be temporary and not long-term.”

Having lived through regional conflicts in the past like the Iran-Iraq war and Iraq's invasion of Kuwait, Shaholia added,“The relationship and conversation that UAE leaders have with neighbouring countries about resolving issues diplomatically makes you feel that they want regional peace. Everything that has been said (by the UAE leaders) is not said just for today, but for tomorrow.”