Dubai Convicts 21 Individuals In Massive Visa Fraud Scheme

Twenty one individuals of different nationalities have been convicted of visa-related crimes in Dubai. The Dubai Citizenship and Residency Court also fined them Dh25.21 million.

The individuals were found guilty in one of the biggest cases involving the illegal use of residence visas. They set up fake companies to bring in people, then abruptly shut those businesses down without regularising the legal status of the workers they had recruited.

The Public Prosecution took up the investigation after the suspects and dubious companies were flagged by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai.

The arrests came after meticulous monitoring, follow-ups, and inspections of the companies' purported offices, which were later found to be non-existent. The companies were set up solely to obtain residence visas illegally, said Dr Ali Humaid bin Khatem, Senior Advocate General and Head of the Citizenship and Residency Prosecution.

Extensive investigation

Following their arrest, the defendants were referred to the Citizenship and Residency Prosecution, which conducted further investigations and secured all the necessary evidence for a watertight case. The case subsequently came up for trial in the Dubai Citizenship and Residency Court, which issued a verdict convicting the 21 accused.

Dr Bin Khatem said that the investigation covered 33 commercial establishments used as fronts to obtain and misuse 385 residency visas. It was also found that most of the business licences were issued using fake addresses, indicating a deliberate plan to bypass and exploit residency and labour laws for illegal profit.

"The Public Prosecution will continue to work closely with its partners to address any violations of laws governing the entry and residence of foreigners as well as labour regulations in order to preserve the stability of society and the integrity of the labour market,” Dr Bin Khatem added.