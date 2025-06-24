'Completely Helpless': UAE Expats Scramble To Return After Sudden Flight Cancellations

[Editor's Note: Follow the KT live blog for live updates on the Israel-Iran conflic .]

Some UAE residents who had travelled home for short vacations are now stranded due to sudden flight cancellations following temporary airspace closures in the region. Many are desperately trying to find alternative ways to return, as they are expected back at work this week.

Recommended For You

The travel chaos comes after a regional escalation between Israel and Iran and the US strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. As part of retaliatory strikes, Iran targeted the US Al Udeid air base in Qatar . This led to the temporary closure of airspace across the Gulf, affecting flight routes and causing disruptions.

Fahim Ammar, a sales executive at a logistics company in Dubai, had travelled to Mangalore earlier this month for his annual leave. He had booked his return ticket on Air India Express flight IX 831, scheduled to depart from Mangalore to Dubai at 5.35am on June 24.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"I had been reading about the conflict and the airspace situation. But until last evening, my flight showed as on time," said Fahim. "After I read about escalating tensions in the Gulf countries and the closure of their airspace, I checked again, and it was cancelled."

Fahim is scheduled to return to work on Wednesday; he is now scrambling to get back to Dubai. "I have contacted many travel agencies. I get the same response to wait two or three days because even they are uncertain about the situation," he added.

Bags packed to begin a new chapter

Ashif Shareef, a 28-year-old engineer residing in Sharjah, is facing a similar situation. He had travelled to his hometown in Kannur for his engagement. His return flight, IX 743, was scheduled from Kannur to Sharjah on June 24 at 4.10pm.

"I had packed my bags and was ready to return and begin a new chapter of my life," Ashif said. "But when I checked the flight status in the morning, it was cancelled. I felt completely helpless."

With no other flights available from Kannur, Ashif is now exploring alternative routes. "I might travel by road or train to Kochi, Calicut, or even Mangalore to catch a flight from there. But my travel agent informed me that the flights that are not cancelled, they are fully booked,” he said.

Muhammed Ali, an electrician working with a facility management firm in Dubai, has been stuck in his hometown of Quetta, Pakistan, for the last two days. He said his return flight, PK-213 from Karachi to Dubai on June 24 at 4.30 pm, was the second flight to be cancelled in the last two days.

"My employer has asked me to return as soon as possible because other electricians are also on leave," Ali said. "It's summer, and we get a lot of calls for AC repair and servicing. I understand the need for me to be back at work."

Now, Ali is checking for direct flights from Quetta to Dubai. "Those flights still appear to operate. I really hope things settle down. I just want peace so we can all return to our normal lives," he said.