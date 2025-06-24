Dubai Becoming The Top Legacy Hub For African Super-Rich

As the global wealth landscape continues to evolve, the UAE and particularly Dubai is emerging as more than just a high-yield investment market.

For African high networth individuals (HNWIs), the emirate is becoming a destination for long-term wealth preservation, generational planning, and lifestyle anchoring.

That's according to the Co-Founder of Merlin Real Estate, Rohit Bachani, who highlighted a significant shift in investor sentiment among African elites.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, he said:“We're witnessing a generational shift in how wealth is being viewed and deployed. African HNWIs are no longer looking at Dubai purely for returns; they're viewing it through the lens of security, continuity, and future-readiness. The emirate's zero capital gains tax, residency incentives, and robust infrastructure make it an ideal ecosystem for legacy planning. We're seeing families making strategic long-term commitments, not just acquiring homes but securing multigenerational assets in a city that offers mobility, safety, and lifestyle. Dubai is fast becoming a cornerstone for legacy creation, not just a satellite asset class.”

Dubai's appeal lies in its blend of fiscal advantages and streamlined systems. For African investors diversifying globally, the UAE presents a seamless path with its transparent legal environment, absence of capital gains and inheritance taxes, and 100 per cent foreign ownership across key industries.

Bachani explained this clarity stands in stark contrast to traditional markets like London or New York, where regulatory uncertainty, shifting tax regimes, and political volatility create barriers to effective legacy planning.

In today's volatile global climate, certainty and stability outweigh mere returns for discerning investors.“What investors value most today is not just return on capital but certainty of capital. Dubai provides that certainty through policy continuity, a resilient banking system, and a government that actively incentivises investment.”

One of Dubai's standout features is its infrastructure for multigenerational wealth planning. As families look at decades ahead, they find that the UAE offers an environment where succession, preservation, and long-term growth are not just possible but encouraged.

“Moreover, Dubai's ecosystem is designed for multigenerational planning. For families thinking 10, 20, or 50 years ahead, the UAE offers a structure that supports preservation, succession, and growth, all in a safe, lifestyle-enhancing environment. That long-term stability is what sets it apart from traditional and often saturated Western markets.”

At the same time, the UAE is fostering a deeper economic connection with Africa. Bachani pointed to an increasingly dynamic two-way investment corridor between Dubai and African markets.“What we're seeing is the solidification of a two-way investment corridor. African investors are entering the Dubai real estate market with increasing confidence, acquiring residential and branded lifestyle assets, while GCC investors are exploring African agriculture through structured land deals and agritech partnerships.”

Synergistic relationship with Africa

With Dubai's heavy reliance on food imports and Africa's abundance of arable land, this relationship is more than strategic -- it's becoming synergistic.

“With Dubai's reliance on food imports and Africa's land richness, it's a natural complement. This capital flow is no longer emerging; it's accelerating, driven by aligned economic and sustainability goals,” Bachani added.

The growing confidence is also reflected in the evolving nature of property investments. Dubai is being embraced not just as a financial opportunity, but as an emotional and strategic base, especially by younger generations.

“Dubai today is being embraced not only as a high-return investment destination but as a parallel home emotionally and strategically. Its neutrality, regulatory transparency, world-class healthcare and education, and family-friendly lifestyle give it a strong advantage. For African families seeking geographic diversification without cultural dissonance, Dubai offers a compelling fit. We're seeing younger generations in particular view the city not just as a luxury hub but as a future-forward urban ecosystem. This isn't just about real estate; it's about anchoring a lifestyle.”

Turnkey communities in demand

This shift is being felt across the real estate landscape, where demand is growing not just for prime locations, but for turnkey communities and hassle-free investment structures.

“There's a clear gravitation toward residential assets, particularly within master-planned and branded communities that blend luxury with liveability. Developments like Dubai Hills, Creek Harbour, and The Oasis are consistently on the radar. Beyond that, we're observing growing interest in structured investment vehicles such as REITs (Real Estate Investment Trust) and fractional ownership, especially among family offices that value asset diversification without operational burden. Lifestyle is no longer a secondary benefit, it's a key driver,” added Bachani.