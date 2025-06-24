Death Toll From Floods In South Africa's Eastern Cape Hits 100

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

CAPE TOWN: The death toll from the recent devastating floods in South Africa's Eastern Cape Province has risen to 100, as search and recovery efforts continue, local authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The floods, which swept through the province earlier this month, have caused widespread loss of life, disruption to livelihoods and significant damage to infrastructure.

"As per the latest report, 94 bodies have been positively identified and handed over to their families, while processes are ongoing to identify the six remaining bodies," the Eastern Cape provincial government said in a statement.

"Out of the 100 deceased persons, 63 are adults and 37 children, of which 22 are learners," it said, adding that OR Tambo District, which bore the brunt of the floods, recorded 76 deaths.

"The numbers are likely to increase, as there are individuals that are still reported missing by their families and next of kin, and search operations persist in the affected areas," the government noted.

Meanwhile, OR Tambo District reported that 95 percent of its affected areas have had water services restored, though some parts remain without water and are being served by water tankers.

The provincial government also assured residents that its teams have been working around the clock to repair damaged infrastructure, restore stability, and ensure access to clean water across the affected areas.

"The government remains committed to accelerating recovery programs and ensuring that displaced and affected communities receive the assistance they need to rebuild their lives," it said.

