Investment And Trade Court Organises Workshop To Promote Principles Of Integrity
Doha: The Investment and Trade Court organised yesterday a workshop titled 'Toward a fair business environment: Innovative strategies to promote transparency and institutional development,' as part of its ongoing efforts to promote the principles of integrity and transparency.
Organised in cooperation with the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority (ACTA), the workshop aimed to instill a culture of honest work and promote institutional values in the workplace, in line with national trends in this area.
The workshop highlighted several key topics, especially a review of the ACTA's responsibilities, an introduction to the right to access information, and the employee code of conduct and its control mechanisms.
This workshop is part of a series of events implemented by the court to consolidate the concepts of integrity, transparency, and corporate governance, thereby strengthening its position as a leading institution in the judicial sector.
