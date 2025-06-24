QSE Index Soars To 10,332 Level, Six Sectors Make Gains

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's stock market shares witnessed gain in yesterday's trading as the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) closed on a positive note. The index surged by over 52 points or 0.51 percent to close at 10,332.82 points.

The index concluded trading on June 22 at 10,280.20 points. During yesterday's session the volume of shares traded stood at 226,318 million from 192,378 million in the previous session.

Meanwhile the value of shares reached QR468m as a result of implementing 25,490 deals in all sectors. In the session, the shares of 44 companies rose, while the prices of 9 companies decreased, and one company maintained their previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalisation reached QR610.525bn compared to the last trading session which amounted to QR607.026bn. The indices of six sectors ended in green zone yesterday.

QSE Total Return Index gained 0.31 percent to 24,376.10, QSE Al Rayan Islamic index added 0.32 percent to 4,925.58 points, MSCI QSE 20ESG Index gained 0.41 percent to 821.90 and QSE All Share Index rose 0.52 percent to 3,815.85 points.

The indices of banks and financial services, industrials, transportation, real estate, telecoms, and consumer goods and services gained 0.28 percent, 0.71 percent, 1.30 percent, 0.57 percent, 0.79 percent, and 0.97 percent respectively.

Top gainers in yesterday's trade were Qatar German for Medical Devices, Gulf International Services, Baladna Company, Doha Bank, and Ahli Bank rising by 4.1 percent, 2.9 percent, 2.9 percent, 2.6 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.

Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, QLM Life and Medical Insurance, Dukhan Bank, Qatar Islamic Insurance, and Damaan Islamic Company were the top losers, falling 2.8 percent, 2 percent, 1.6 percent, 1.5 percent and 1.3 percent respectively.

The QE Index rose 0.2 percent to close at 10,280.2 on Sunday. Gains were led by the Telecoms and Insurance indices, gaining 2.3 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. Top gainers were Al Faleh and Qatar Islamic Insurance Company, rising 9 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively.

Volume of shares traded on Sunday fell by 30.7 percent to 192.3 million from 277.6m on Thursday. Further, as compared to the 30-day moving average of 209 million, volume for the day was 8 percent lower. Al Faleh and Baladna were the most active stocks, contributing 12.2 percent and 11 percent to the total volume, respectively.