QIB Group CEO Named MENA Islamic Banker Of The Year By MEED

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, has been awarded the Best Bank for Cross-Border Transactions while its Group CEO Bassel Gamal was named MENA Islamic Banker of the Year, at the MEED MENA Banking Excellence, Corporate & Investment Awards 2025. Mashaal Abdulaziz Al Derham, Assistant General Manager, Head of Corporate Communications & Quality Assurance at QIB, received the awards at the ceremony held in Dubai recently.

The MENA Islamic Banker of the Year award was presented to QIB Group CEO, Bassel Gamal, in recognition of his strategic leadership and long-term contribution to Islamic banking. Under his direction, QIB has delivered consistent financial growth, operational excellence, digital innovation and financial inclusion reinforcing its position as Qatar's largest Islamic bank.

QIB was named Best Bank for Cross-Border Transactions for its role in facilitating secure and seamless international financial flows for individuals, SMEs, and corporates.

Commenting on the awards, Bassel Gamal, QIB Group CEO, said:“These recognitions from MEED reflect our continued focus on innovation, inclusion, and operational excellence. We are pleased to support our customers with secure digital solutions and to contribute to the advancement of Islamic finance in the region. I extend my sincere appreciation to our Board of Directors, employees, and customers for their trust and continued support."