Oil Prices Record Sharp Decline

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Oil prices fell sharply to their lowest levels in over a week on Tuesday.



Brent crude futures were down $2.08, or 2.9%, at $69.40 a barrel, after earlier tumbling more than 4% and touching its lowest level since June 11.



US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined $2.03, or 3.0%, to $66.48 per barrel, having dived 6% to its weakest level since June 9 earlier in the session.



oil prices fell over 7% at settlement in the previous session, after rallying to five-month highs.