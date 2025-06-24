Oil Prices Record Sharp Decline
Singapore: Oil prices fell sharply to their lowest levels in over a week on Tuesday.
Brent crude futures were down $2.08, or 2.9%, at $69.40 a barrel, after earlier tumbling more than 4% and touching its lowest level since June 11.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined $2.03, or 3.0%, to $66.48 per barrel, having dived 6% to its weakest level since June 9 earlier in the session.
oil prices fell over 7% at settlement in the previous session, after rallying to five-month highs.
