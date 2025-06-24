Albrikan Powers Saudi Arabia Into Gold Cup Quarters

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Saudi Arabia booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 after coming from behind to hold Trinidad & Tobago to a 1-1 stalemate in their Group D tie in Nevada on Sunday.

A moment of brilliance from Feras Albrikan in the 60th minute sent the Green Falcons through to the knockout stage, as Saudi Arabia continued their run as a guest team in the tournament.

Trinidad and Tobago opened the scoring in the 10th minute with Dante Sealy conjuring a sublime left-footed shot from outside the box.

Saudi Arabia stayed in the hunt and were finally rewarded at the hour mark.

Saleh Al Shehri nearly capped off a flowing move through the centre, only to see his effort crash against the crossbar.

However, the rebound fell kindly, and Albrikan was quick to react, tucking the ball in at the near post past Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Marvin Phillip.

Justin Garcia nearly put Trinidad ahead in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time, but his point-blank shot from the centre of the box was denied by the crossbar as Saudi Arabia held on to secure second place in Group D.

The United States took top spot after their 2-1win against Haiti. (AFC)