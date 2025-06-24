Qatar Fall To Pakistan In Nations Cup Semi-Final, Eye Bronze Medal
Doha, Qatar: Defending champions Qatar were defeated by Pakistan in straight sets in the semi-final of the 2025 AVC Men's Volleyball Nations Cup at Isa Bin Rashid Hall in Manama, Bahrain, yesterday.
Despite entering the match as favourites following convincing wins over Australia and Vietnam earlier in the tournament – which carries world ranking points – top seeds Qatar failed to sustain their momentum.
The Camilo Soto-coached side, ranked 23rd globally, dropped the first two sets by identical scores of 22-25, before succumbing 21-25 in the third as Pakistan exacted revenge for their previous loss to Qatar in the final of the tournament formerly known as the AVC Challenge Cup.
Qatar's Youssef Oughlaf and Wadidi Raimi maintained strong performances, contributing 14 and 11 points respectively.
Pakistan's Usman Faryad Ali led all scorers with 18 points, while Murad Jehan added 16 and Murad Khan chipped in with seven crucial points.
Pakistan will now face hosts Bahrain in the final today, with the champions securing qualification for the 2026 Asian Championship. Qatar will aim for a third-place finish as they take on South Korea.
In the other semi-final, Bahrain held off a spirited comeback from South Korea.
The hosts began strongly, clinching the first two sets 25-21 and 25-23, before South Korea responded with 25-21 and 25-18 wins to level the match.
Bahrain, however, held their nerve to edge the deciding set 15-13 and book their place in the final.
Earlier, in the classification matches, Australia secured fifth place with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-22) victory over Indonesia.
Chinese Taipei came from behind to beat Vietnam 3-1 (21-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22) and claim seventh position in the tournament.
