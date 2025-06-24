QOC Celebrates International Olympic Day 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) celebrated International Olympic Day 2025 as part of its commitment to promoting the principles of the Olympic Movement and reinforcing messages of peace, love, human development, and intercultural dialogue through sport.

International Olympic Day is a global celebration observed annually on June 23 by National Olympic Committees worldwide.

It aims to promote physical activity and highlight the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect.

The day serves as a powerful reminder of the Olympic Movement's ability to unite people across cultures through sport, while emphasising its educational and social role in communities around the world.

The origins of International Olympic Day date back to 1948, when the International Olympic Committee launched the initiative to commemorate the founding of the modern Olympic Movement by Baron Pierre de Coubertin on June 23, 1894.

On this occasion, the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) organised a swimming event for youth aged 10 to 18, featuring wide participation across five main races: 50m breaststroke, 100m butterfly, 200m individual medley, 100m backstroke, and 50m freestyle, in addition to relay races.

The event was held at the Hamad Aquatic Centre.

Through initiatives like this, the QOC continues to invest in developing a strong grassroots sports culture, with a particular focus on swimming.

By nurturing young athletes and refining their skills, the QOC aims to prepare future national team members capable of representing Qatar at continental, international, and Olympic levels, ultimately elevating the country's global sporting profile and fostering a culture rooted in ethics, excellence, and fair play.

This year's Olympic Day comes at a time of continued Olympic success for Qatar.

The nation has so far secured a total of nine medals at the Summer Olympic Games: two gold, two silver, and five bronze, in a proud and inspiring journey that began at Barcelona 1992, when Mohammed Suleiman won Qatar's first-ever Olympic medal with a bronze in the 1500m.

In Sydney 2000, weightlifter Asaad Saeed Saif earned bronze in the 105kg category, writing his name into the country's Olympic history.

The momentum continued at London 2012, with Mutaz Essa Barshim taking silver in the high jump and Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah winning bronze in skeet shooting.

Barshim went on to capture another silver at Rio 2016, further solidifying his status as one of the world's premier athletes.

The Tokyo 2020 Games marked a golden chapter in Qatar's Olympic story, as Barshim won gold in high jump, and Fares Ibrahim claimed gold in weightlifting (96kg).

In addition, the beach volleyball duo Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Younousse earned a historic bronze medal-Qatar's first in the sport.

At the Paris 2024 Games, Barshim returned to the podium once again, securing a bronze medal in the high jump and becoming Qatar's most decorated Olympian, with three medals across three different Games.