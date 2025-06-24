Team Qatar Gears Up For FIBA Asia Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's national basketball team is undergoing their overseas preparations for the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup 2025 with a high-intensity training camp in Turkiye.

The training camp will conclude on July 3. Led by Turkish head coach Hakan Demir, the camp marks a crucial phase in the team's build-up to the continental championship, set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from August 5 to 17.

Organised under the supervision of the Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF), the camp is part of a broader strategic program designed to fine-tune the team's technical skills, physical conditioning, and tactical execution ahead of one of Asia's most prestigious tournaments.

The training schedule in Turkiye includes intensive daily sessions focused on strengthening team chemistry and preparing for the high-stakes nature of international play.

These preparations come at a critical time, with Qatar drawn into Group A, alongside basketball powerhouses Australia, Lebanon, and South Korea - widely regarded as one of the toughest groups in this edition of the tournament.

According to the official schedule announced by FIBA Asia, Qatar will open their campaign against Lebanon on August 6, followed by a clash with South Korea on August 8. Al Annabi will round off the group stage with a challenging encounter against Australia on August 10. Only the group winners will qualify directly for the quarterfinals, while second and third-place teams will face off in knockout matches for the remaining spots - making each game a critical step toward the title.

Upon returning from Turkiye, the team will regroup in Doha for a domestic training phase from July 8 to 14, before heading to South Korea for a second international camp from July 16 to 21, which includes a series of friendly matches from July 18 to 20, offering vital experience against high-level competition.

To cap off their preparations, Qatar will take part in a friendly international tournament at Lusail Multipurpose Hall from July 25 to August 1, facing off against Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Japan.

This tournament will serve as the final tune-up before the squad embarks on its Asia Cup journey.

Team Qatar enter the competition with high ambitions and a focused mindset, hoping to make a strong impact in Jeddah and continue their steady ascent in Asian basketball.