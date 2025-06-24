QAIA Receives736,709 Passengers During May 2025
QAIA also recorded 6,532 aircraft movements (ACM) throughout the month, recording a 10.8 per cent year-on-year rise, while cargo traffic amounted to 6,217 tonnes, indicating an 8.9 per cent decline against May 2024, according to an AIG statement.
During the January to May 2025 period, QAIA welcomed 3,688,850PAX, representing a 12.1 per cent growth over the same five-month span in 2024.
ACM totalled 30,504, up by 7.7 per cent, whereas cargo reached 27,912 tonnes, 14.6 per cent lower from the corresponding period of 2024.
“The sustained growth in passenger and aircraft movement traffic through May is a clear testament to the rising confidence in QAIA as a trusted and preferred gateway in the region, said AIG CEO Nicolas Deviller.
Deviller added that amid ongoing regional tensions and related flight disruptions, the group's commitment remains unwavering to ensure positive and seamless journeys marked by“warm Jordanian hospitality and world-class services.”
“At Airport International Group, we strive to uphold operational excellence while delivering an airport experience that truly feels like home,” the CEO said.
