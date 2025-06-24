JOPEX 2025 Opens With Participation Of 24 Local Companies In Packaging, Printing, Plastics Industries

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The fifth Jordanian Interlinkages Exhibition for Packaging and Printing (JOPEX 2025) opened on Monday evening in Amman, bringing together 24 major local companies in the packaging, printing, and plastics industries.

The Eastern Amman Industrial Investors Association (EAIIA) is organising the four-day event which is being held at the International Exhibitions Centre in Mecca Mall, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Held in conjunction with the International Exhibition for Electromechanical Machinery and Equipment (JIMEX), JOPEX 2025 aims to facilitate connections among industrial, commercial, and service sectors while showcasing innovative solutions in packaging, printing, and plastics.

In a bid to expand the global visibility of Jordan's manufacturing capabilities, the association invited a number of investors and businesspeople from outside the Kingdom to visit the exhibition to promote investment opportunities and facilitate the signing of commercial agreements with Jordanian counterparts.

According to data provided by the association, the packaging, printing, and plastics sectors in East Amman are home to around 260 facilities employing nearly 5,000 workers. In 2024, the combined exports from these sectors reached some JD 40 million.

EAIIA, covering Amman's Marka, Uhod, Tariq, Abu Alanda, the Ring Road, Al Nasr, and Basman areas, hosts around 1,900 industrial establishments that employ around 35,000 workers, the majority of whom are Jordanian.

The exhibition is open to visitors daily from 4:00pm to 10:00pm.

The exhibition serves as a platform to explore production technologies and foster business partnerships across various industries.

EAIIA President Eyad Abu Haltam stressed the importance of the packaging and plastics sectors in supporting Jordan's industrial competitiveness and expanding its export footprint.

He noted that Jordanian companies in these fields have made“significant” technological advancements, helping local industrial products reach over 150 markets worldwide.

Abu Haltam said that the sectors have become a“vital” link between producers and consumers and now play a“strategic” role in enhancing the global reach of Jordanian-made goods.

He said that JOPEX 2025 presents a“valuable” opportunity for Jordanian companies, including those in agriculture, commerce, and services, to engage with new technologies and creative ideas in packaging and labelling.

The exhibition also offers insights into essential production inputs and innovations that meet the evolving needs of the industrial sector, he noted.