Drama In Group A As Palmeiras And Inter Miami Advance, Al Ahly Exit After Eight-Goal Thriller
Substitutes shine as Palmeiras top the group
At Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Monday, Palmeiras and Inter Miami played out a pulsating 2–2 draw that ensured both sides progressed to the round of 16. However, it was the Brazilian outfit who claimed the top spot on goal difference, meaning they avoided a daunting clash with PSG in the next round - a fate now awaiting second-placed Inter Miami.
The match began cautiously, with both sides wary of exposing themselves at the back. The breakthrough came in the 16th minute when Tadeo Allende capitalised on a swift counterattack, calmly slotting the ball past the Palmeiras keeper in a one-on-one situation. Palmeiras nearly drew level twice before half-time, but their finishing lacked composure.
The second half saw Palmeiras dominate possession, yet against the run of play, Luis Suarez rolled back the years with a brilliant solo effort in the 65th minute to double Miami's lead. The goal reignited the home crowd and briefly looked to have sealed top spot for Javier Mascherano's side.
However, Palmeira's coach Abel Ferreira made five key substitutions that changed the game. Paulinho, one of the newcomers, pulled one back in the 80th minute with a low drive into the bottom corner. Just seven minutes later, another substitute, Mauricio, smashed home the equaliser after a defensive clearance fell kindly to him outside the box. The Brazilians nearly stole all three points with a double chance in stoppage time, but the 2–2 result was enough to see them finish top. Wessam Abou Ali hat-trick not enough as Al Ahly unable to progress
Over in New Jersey at the MetLife Stadium, Al Ahly and FC Porto produced a thrilling 4–4 draw, marking one of the wildest matches of the tournament. Despite the spectacle, both sides were eliminated after failing to secure a single win in the group stage.
Al Ahly's Palestinian forward Wessam Abou Ali stole the spotlight with a remarkable hat-trick, earning him the man of the match award. Ben Romdhane added a fourth for the Cairo-based club. Porto, however, refused to go quietly. Trailing for much of the game, they clawed their way back and snatched a dramatic equaliser in the final minute courtesy of veteran substitute Pepe.
The result leaves both clubs on two points - not enough to reach the next stage. The draw also means all Arab teams have now been eliminated from the competition, except for Al Hilal, who must beat Mexico's Pachuca on Friday and hope for a favourite result from Salzburg against Real Madrid in Group H's final fixtures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment