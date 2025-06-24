Drama In Group A As Palmeiras And Inter Miami Advance, Al Ahly Exit After Eight-Goal Thriller

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Group A of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 concluded with high drama and late goals, as Palmeiras and Inter Miami booked their places in the knockout stage, while Al Ahly and Porto bowed out despite delivering one of the tournament's most entertaining encounters.

Substitutes shine as Palmeiras top the group

At Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Monday, Palmeiras and Inter Miami played out a pulsating 2–2 draw that ensured both sides progressed to the round of 16. However, it was the Brazilian outfit who claimed the top spot on goal difference, meaning they avoided a daunting clash with PSG in the next round - a fate now awaiting second-placed Inter Miami.

The match began cautiously, with both sides wary of exposing themselves at the back. The breakthrough came in the 16th minute when Tadeo Allende capitalised on a swift counterattack, calmly slotting the ball past the Palmeiras keeper in a one-on-one situation. Palmeiras nearly drew level twice before half-time, but their finishing lacked composure.

The second half saw Palmeiras dominate possession, yet against the run of play, Luis Suarez rolled back the years with a brilliant solo effort in the 65th minute to double Miami's lead. The goal reignited the home crowd and briefly looked to have sealed top spot for Javier Mascherano's side.

However, Palmeira's coach Abel Ferreira made five key substitutions that changed the game. Paulinho, one of the newcomers, pulled one back in the 80th minute with a low drive into the bottom corner. Just seven minutes later, another substitute, Mauricio, smashed home the equaliser after a defensive clearance fell kindly to him outside the box. The Brazilians nearly stole all three points with a double chance in stoppage time, but the 2–2 result was enough to see them finish top. Wessam Abou Ali hat-trick not enough as Al Ahly unable to progress

Over in New Jersey at the MetLife Stadium, Al Ahly and FC Porto produced a thrilling 4–4 draw, marking one of the wildest matches of the tournament. Despite the spectacle, both sides were eliminated after failing to secure a single win in the group stage.

Al Ahly's Palestinian forward Wessam Abou Ali stole the spotlight with a remarkable hat-trick, earning him the man of the match award. Ben Romdhane added a fourth for the Cairo-based club. Porto, however, refused to go quietly. Trailing for much of the game, they clawed their way back and snatched a dramatic equaliser in the final minute courtesy of veteran substitute Pepe.

The result leaves both clubs on two points - not enough to reach the next stage. The draw also means all Arab teams have now been eliminated from the competition, except for Al Hilal, who must beat Mexico's Pachuca on Friday and hope for a favourite result from Salzburg against Real Madrid in Group H's final fixtures.