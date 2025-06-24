Ivy Rehab Partners With Lakeside Comprehensive Rehabilitation
Ivy Rehab partners with Lakeside Comprehensive Rehab, expanding its footprint in Michigan.
"We are excited to begin this new chapter with Ivy Rehab," said Deborah Windell, Owner of Lakeside Rehabilitation. "With Ivy Rehab, we look forward to expanding our services while maintaining the same personalized, compassionate approach our patients trust."
Lakeside Rehabilitation is committed to helping individuals recover strength, mobility, and overall well-being through expert therapy and innovative treatments. This partnership aims to expand the reach and availability of Lakeside's therapy services while continuing to provide the highest level of care to patients. Together, they will offer comprehensive rehabilitation for both post-operative and non-operative orthopedic conditions, ensuring patients have access to the most effective treatments available.
"We are thrilled to welcome Lakeside Physical Therapy to the Ivy family," said Jonathan Jean-Pierre, Chief Operating Officer, Ivy Rehab. "Deb and the Lakeside team have built a strong reputation for delivering compassionate, high-quality care, and we are eager to support and expand their legacy of excellence through this partnership."
About Ivy Rehab
Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network comprises multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes. Ivy Rehab continues its strategic growth via ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People."
Contact Information:
Ivy Rehab
Ivana Alava, Senior Partnership Analyst
[email protected]
