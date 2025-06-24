Lebanese Prime Minister Leaves Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon HE Dr. Nawaf Salam, left Doha Tuesday evening, after an official visit to the country.



His Excellency and his accompanying delegation were seen off at Hamad International Airport by Minister of Transport and Communications HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Thani and the Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Lebanon to the State of Qatar HE Farah Berri.



