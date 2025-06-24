Anxinsec Named Strategic Partner At The UAE Cybersecurity Awards & Recognition 2025
Anxinsec Technology, a global provider of cybersecurity solutions and services, has been officially named a Strategic Partner at the UAE Cybersecurity Awards & Recognition 2025, in acknowledgment of its key role in supporting the UAE's national cybersecurity strategy and advancing digital resilience across the region.
Organized by the UAE Cyber Security Council, the Awards recognize organizations and leaders committed to securing the nation's digital future. The ceremony took place in Abu Dhabi under the esteemed patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE and Deputy Prime Minister.
As a Strategic Partner, Anxinsec is actively contributing to high-impact cybersecurity initiatives across the UAE and the wider Middle East, with a strong focus on:
. Safeguarding national digital infrastructure
. Enhancing public sector cybersecurity capabilities
. Promoting innovation through AI-driven threat detection technologies
. Supporting regulatory compliance and secure digital transformation
“It is a great honor to be named a Strategic Partner by the UAE Cyber Security Council,” said Alex,Chairman of Anxinsec.“This recognition underscores our long-standing commitment to the UAE's cybersecurity vision and reflects the trusted partnerships we've built with government stakeholders, critical infrastructure operators, and technology leaders.”
Anxinsec has played a key role in supporting secure digital transformation across government agencies and critical infrastructure sectors throughout the Middle East. Its solutions portfolio spans endpoint protection, mobile security, regulatory compliance, security operations, and AI-driven threat detection platforms-all tailored to meet the evolving needs of regional stakeholders. These offerings are grounded in deep technical expertise and operational experience, earned through collaborations with highly sensitive and classified institutions.
This recognition from the UAE Cyber Security Council underscores Anxinsec's leadership in cybersecurity innovation, and its continued support for national priorities in building a digitally resilient and secure future.
About Anxinsec Technology
Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Anxinsec operates globally with offices across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia-Pacific, and North America. The company delivers efficient, adaptive, and mission-tested cybersecurity solutions, empowering clients through innovation, cost-effectiveness, and reliable support.
