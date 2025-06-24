403
EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 24/06: Bulls In Sight (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous EUR/USD signal on 17th June gave a profitable short trade from the engulfing bar reversal at the resistance level of $1.1569 on the H1 price chart's EUR/USD Signals
- Risk 0.75%. Trades may only be taken before 5pm London time today.
- Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1671, $1.1688, or $1.1711. Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1601, $.1586, or $1.1574. Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
EURUSD Chart by TradingView
