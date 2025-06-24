CAD/JPY Forecast Today 24/06: Retreats To 200-Day EMA -Video
- The Canadian dollar has rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday as people ran away from the Japanese yen. Although having said that, we have given back all of those gains and more as we are sitting right at the crucial 200 day EMA. The 200 day EMA is widely followed as a trend defining indicator.
While the Canadian dollar pays almost nothing in interest rates and swap, it does pay something against the Japanese yen. And of course, I think the bank in Japan has a whole plethora of problems to deal with. Not the least of which is the fact that we've seen a handful of days recently where there's been no buyers of Japanese debt. I do believe that we are eventually going to see the Japanese yen weaken, but right now it doesn't look like we quite have the momentum.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThat makes a certain amount of sense considering that everybody out there is worried about the Middle East and the conflict spreading. And that does provide a little bit of a need for a safety trade, which the Japanese yen is nonetheless I'm looking to see if we can break the top of this shooting star.Begin trading our daily forecasts and analysis . Here is a list of Forex brokers in Japan to work with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
