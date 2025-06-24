Gold Analysis Today 24/06: Face Profit-Taking (Chart)
- The overall Gold Trend: Bullish. Today's Gold Support Levels: $3310 – $3265 – $3180 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Levels: $3365 – $3400 – $3440 per ounce.
- Sell Gold from the resistance level of $3385 with a target of $3290 and a stop-loss at $3400. Buy Gold from the support level of $3280 with a target of $3400 and a stop-loss at $3230.
On the central banking policy front, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman stated that she would support a US interest rate cut in July if inflationary pressures remain under control, echoing recent dovish remarks by Governor Christopher Waller. Investors are now looking forward to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the US Congress later today and tomorrow, Wednesday. Powell has so far been cautious about signalling any near-term easing of US monetary policy.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTrading Tips:Dear TradersUp follower, we still advise buying gold on every dip.The technical levels for gold prices , according to the daily timeframe chart, indicate an approaching break of the bullish trend if bears succeed in breaking the $3300 per ounce level, a psychological resistance barrier for bullish momentum. Amidst the ongoing selling, the 14-day RSI (Relative Strength Index) is stable below a reading of 50, which gives bears the green light for further downward movement. At the same time, the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) lines have turned downwards with a close of 12.26. Overall, an actual break of the bullish trend on this timeframe would require breaking the $3250 per ounce support Stock Prices May Rise Today:During today's trading, across stock trading platforms, US stock futures rose after President Donald Trump announced a timeline for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, calling the conflict a "twelve-day war." This news helped calm investor fears following the weekend's escalation, in which the United States struck Iranian nuclear sites, effectively joining Israel's conflict with Tehran. Iran's response-a limited attack on a US base in Qatar-resulted in no casualties, helping to reverse the rise in oil prices and putting pressure on energy company stocks.In Monday's regular trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.89%, the S&P 500 by 0.96%, and the Nasdaq by 0.94%, driven by receding geopolitical concerns and strong corporate news. Tesla shares jumped 8.2% after launching its first fleet of self-driving taxis, while AMD shares rose 1% on the back of a research update, boosting the broader technology sector. Investors are now awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday for more clues on interest rate expectations.Ready to trade our Gold daily analysis and predictions ? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
