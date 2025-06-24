403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EUR/USD Analysis Today 24/06: Improved Sentiment (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) EUR/USD Analysis Summary Today
- Overall Trend: Bullish. Today's EUR/USD Support Levels: 1.1550 – 1.1430 – 1.1300. Today's EUR/USD Resistance Levels: 1.1660 – 1.1730 – 1.1800.
- Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1490 with a target of 1.1720 and a stop-loss at 1.1400. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1680 with a target of 1.1400 and a stop-loss at 1.1790.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment