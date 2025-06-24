NEW JERSEY HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES ITS INCOMING 2025 CLASS OF INDUCTEES

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The inductees will be honored at the 17th Annual New Jersey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony taking place on November 21, 2025, at The Rink @ The Arena at American Dream, tentatively hosted by Danny DeVito. This homecoming celebration for these Garden State greats will be enhanced by year-round programming that honors the lasting impact of inductees from the Class of 2025 and previous years.

"As we approach the first anniversary of our permanent home at American Dream, this incoming class reflects the very best of New Jersey's talent, grit, and influence," said Jon F. Hanson , Chairman of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. "These inductees have made an extraordinary impact in their respective fields and continue to inspire generations."

"This year's class of inductees remind us of what it means to be Jersey strong and resilient," said Steve Edwards, President of the New Jersey Hall of Fame . "They showcase the incredible range of talent that has come out of New Jersey, from global icons in entertainment to pioneers in sports, public service, and enterprise. We're proud to honor these heroes who inspire generations to be the best versions of themselves."

The New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is:

Arts & Letters



Dana Bash, CNN Chief Political Correspondent, Anchor of "Inside Politics with Dana Bash" and Co-Anchor of "State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash" Mary Alice Williams, Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist, a founding anchor of CNN, and former anchor for NJTV News

Enterprise



Frank Bisignano, CEO & chairman of the board of Fiserv and the current commissioner of the Social Security Administration

Chef David Burke, renowned restaurateur and culinary innovator

Lawrence R. Inserra, Jr., chairman & CEO of Inserra Supermarkets, Inc. Zygmunt "Zygi" Wilf, businessman, real estate developer, chairman and co-owner of the Minnesota Vikings

Performing Arts & Entertainment



David Bryan, keyboardist for rock band Bon Jovi and Tony Award-winning lyricist and composer

The Isley Brothers, Grammy Award-winning music group

Jonas Brothers, award-winning pop band Michael Uslan, lawyer and executive producer of the Batman movie franchise

Public Service



John Keegan, chairman and CEO, Charles Edison Fund and Edison Innovation Foundation

Sheila Y. Oliver*, New Jersey's second Lieutenant Governor and the first woman of color elected to statewide office in the state's history

William E. Simon*, businessman, philanthropist, and former United States Secretary of the Treasury David T. Wilentz*, former Attorney General of New Jersey and founder of law firm Wilentz, Goldman, and Spitzer

Sports



Martin Brodeur, former ice hockey goaltender and current team executive for the New Jersey Devils

Hubie Brown, former basketball player, analyst, and two-time NBA Coach of the Year Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Olympic gold medalist and world record holder in the 400-meter hurdles

*Being honored posthumously.

The 17 inductees were chosen from 60 nominees after a public vote. The Hall of Fame reserves the right to announce other inductees at a later time.

ABOUT THE NJHOF: Because everyone needs a hero, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) honors citizens who have made invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey, and the world beyond. Since 2008, the NJHOF has hosted 16 ceremonies for more than 240 notable individuals and groups in recognition of their induction into the Hall of Fame. The NJHOF endeavors to present school children with significant and impactful role models to show that they can, and should, strive for excellence. The NJHOF is thankful for the support of its many sponsors, like Hackensack Meridian Health, without which none of our endeavors would be possible. For more information, go to .

