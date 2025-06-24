Itoolab Anygo Launches Auto Catch Pokemon Go Plus+ Feature Go Catcher For Pokémon GO Spoofer Players 2025

Itoolab Anygo Launches Auto Catch Pokemon Go Plus+ Feature Go Catcher For Pokémon GO Spoofer Players 2025
What's New in iToolab AnyGo Pokemon Go Spoofer 2025:
-
Go Catcher Auto Catch : Automatically catches Pokémon and spins PokéStops - no external hardware required.
One-Tap GPS Spoofing : Travel to any city or event across the globe in seconds.
Joystick Mode : Simulate natural movement to hatch eggs and explore new spawn areas.
Multi-Device Compatibility : Works flawlessly on the latest iOS 18 and Android 15 devices.
Smart Cooldown Protection : Built-in anti-ban logic mimics realistic play.
How to Use the AnyGo Pokémon Go Auto Catcher:
Download iToolab AnyGo pokemon go spoofer iOS
Tap the Poké Ball icon to enter Pokémon Go Auto Catcher mode.
Download the latest version of Pokémon Go from iWhereGo Genius and follow to enable Pokémon Go Plus.
Once connected, you will see a message "Pokémon Go Plus connected successfully!"
Use AnyGo's two-point, multi-point, or joystick walk routes to simulate
The Go Catcher will automatically catch Pokémon and rotate PokéStops as you walk.
About iToolab AnyGo
iToolab AnyGo is a powerful GPS location changer designed for iOS and Android users who want full control over their virtual location. Whether you're playing location-based games like Pokémon GO, using dating apps, or exploring global content, AnyGo makes it easy to spoof your GPS location without root or jailbreak. With features like real-time joystick movement, multi-spot routes, cooldown timers, and now the new Go Catcher auto catch system, AnyGo delivers a smart, safe, and seamless location experience. It's the go-to tool for users who want to explore the digital world - without boundaries.
Official Website:
YouTube: @iToolab/videos
Facebook:
X/Twitter:
This release was issued through Send2Press® on behalf of the news source. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at .
SOURCE iToolab Co.,Ltd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment