Maison Mathis Revamps Brunch With Coastal Elegance

Maison Mathis at voco Dubai The Palm has unveiled a refreshed Saturday brunch experience, offering a blend of European-inspired cuisine, beachside ambiance, and live music designed to elevate weekend dining. The reimagined service, now a fixture on Palm West Beach from 1pm to 4pm every Saturday, positions itself as a curated lifestyle experience rather than a typical brunch outing.

This shift in concept arrives as Dubai's hospitality sector continues to fine-tune leisure offerings to appeal to a post-pandemic appetite for immersive, leisurely dining. Maison Mathis taps into this trend by infusing its menu and setting with subtle sophistication while retaining broad appeal for both families and younger diners seeking relaxed refinement.

At the core of the brunch is a new menu centred on bold flavours and generous presentation. Guests are welcomed with starters like golden truffle risotto bites, garlicky shrimp, sticky beef ribs, and artichoke flatbread, which set the tone for a course that favours familiar ingredients served with modern flair. The highlight remains the Joie de Vivre Platter - a shared medley of grilled meats and seafood that anchors the meal and reflects the venue's emphasis on comfort-driven elegance.

Desserts continue the nostalgic theme, with creamy cheesecake and churros presented tableside. Raspberry coulis and chocolate sauce accompany the sweets, adding visual and sensory appeal to an already indulgent finale. This approach complements the venue's overall strategy: a culinary experience that balances familiarity with finesse, presented in an environment designed to linger.

Beverage offerings match the culinary ambition. Guests have access to handcrafted mocktails, house spirits, and sparkling wines, with Aperol Spritz served from a dedicated station that acts as both a visual centrepiece and a thematic anchor. This reinforces the Mediterranean inspiration and casual glamour that the venue seeks to project.

Live entertainment is another key feature of the brunch experience. The programming blends soulful vocals with saxophone-led sets, creating an atmosphere that reflects both energy and ease. The music is carefully modulated to enhance - rather than overpower - the dining experience, and complements the rhythm of the afternoon as it stretches into a relaxed pace.

To further extend its demographic reach, Maison Mathis incorporates dedicated children's activities. Interactive entertainment, including face painting and supervised beachside play, is integrated into the format, ensuring the brunch caters to families without compromising on style. This inclusive angle is designed to attract group bookings and weekend visitors seeking an experience that accommodates different age groups while maintaining a consistent standard of service.

Set along the edge of Palm West Beach, the venue uses its beachfront location to full effect. The open layout, sea breeze, and natural lighting contribute to a sensory experience that distinguishes it from more enclosed city venues. The aesthetic is breezy and neutral, with soft service touches that avoid formality while maintaining attentiveness. The objective is clearly to create a ritualistic weekend destination - one that blends destination dining with an approachable tone.

Brunch pricing is tiered to appeal to a wide audience. Packages range from AED 299 for soft drinks to AED 499 for premium beverages, with a reduced rate for children aged six to twelve. The pricing structure reflects market-standard expectations in Dubai's hospitality sector while allowing for flexibility in group sizes and spending patterns.

The relaunch of the brunch also aligns with broader shifts in consumer behaviour observed across Dubai's F&B landscape. Diners are showing increasing preference for curated experiences that combine dining with entertainment, visual elements, and family-friendly functionality. By repositioning its brunch accordingly, Maison Mathis appears to be responding directly to market signals, offering a product that satisfies lifestyle expectations without losing culinary integrity.

