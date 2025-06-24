TRON's USDT Surge Overtakes Ethereum In Supply Race

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Cryptocurrency markets are recalibrating as TRON's USDT reserves climb to an unprecedented $80.7 billion, eclipsing Ethereum's $73.8 billion-a record milestone for 2025. Data from blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant highlights that TRON's share of the Tether stablecoin ecosystem has entered previously uncharted territory.

This expansion further cements TRON as the dominant platform for USDT issuance. Tether's circulation on TRON-branded as TRC‐20 tokens-has surged sharply since the beginning of the year, jumping from approximately $59.8 billion in January to over $80 billion by mid‐June. In comparison, Ethereum's ERC‐20 USDT remains below TRON's benchmark, highlighting a structural shift in network preference.

Market observers attribute TRON's gains to its lower fees and faster transaction times. A report from NFTEvening confirms that, as of mid‐May, TRON commanded nearly 50 per cent of global USDT supply, while Ethereum's share hovered around 41 per cent. TRON's blockchain now processes more than 2.4 million USDT transactions daily, dwarfing Ethereum's roughly 280 000 transfers.

TRON's performance in 2021 was already notable, with USDT supply expanding from $6.7 billion to $39.4 billion-an increase of nearly 487 per cent. Stakeholder confidence accelerated through 2024, with TRON first overtaking Ethereum in USDT issuance in November.

While TRON's stablecoin dominance grows, its total value locked in DeFi has declined-from roughly $7.5 billion in January to about $4.3 billion by mid‐year-according to DefiLlama statistics. However, decentralised exchange activity on TRON is rising; trading volume increased from $4.9 billion in April to $5.5 billion in May. Analysts argue that users may prefer flexible, liquid trading over locking capital in yield‐farming protocols.

TRX, TRON's native token, has gained approximately 2.2 per cent in the past 24 hours to $0.2729, yet remains some 36 per cent beneath its December 2024 peak of $0.4313. Technical charting shows consolidation below the 20‐day simple moving average and strength above key exponential moving averages, indicating latent bullish potential.

CryptoQuant reports that TRON's agenda is now largely centred on payments rather than advanced DeFi, noting a distinct mix of tokens like Wrapped TRX and USDD on the network. The network's recurring USDT mints are viewed as part of a strategic buildup. In mid‐May, Tether authorised another $1 billion mint on TRON, pushing its authorised supply well beyond Ethereum's at $73.7 billion compared with $74.5 billion.

TRON's growing role in Asia and emerging markets may be another driver. The platform appeals to users and exchanges that prioritise low cost and swift settlement-features that align with cross‐border remittance and retail payments. However, questions around TRON's longstanding association with illicit transactions continue to cast a shadow over its rising stature.

Ethereum retains significant traction within DeFi due to its robust ecosystem and broader stablecoin diversity. Nevertheless, ongoing surcharges and network congestion are prompting shifts towards alternate chains like TRON. The competition reflects a broader evolution towards a multi‐chain infrastructure where each blockchain plays to its strengths: Ethereum for advanced financial apps, TRON for efficient payments.

Regulators are also watching this competition. Policy discussions around stablecoin frameworks in the United States, Europe and Asia could reshape how tokens are issued and used. TRON's dominance in USDT may prompt further scrutiny and prompt Tether to reassess its minting cadence and reserve disclosures across different chains.

