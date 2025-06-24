France Condemns Israeli Strike, Urges Ceasefire And Aid Access

MENAFN - Palestine News Network )

France has condemned the Israeli airstrike that targeted civilians gathered at an aid distribution centre in Gaza on Monday evening, which resulted in dozens of casualties.

In a statement released by the French Consulate General in Jerusalem, a copy of which was obtained by PNN, France reiterated its full support for United Nations agencies and their humanitarian partners, commending their integrity and proven ability to deliver aid in full compliance with humanitarian principles.

"Humanitarian assistance must not be used for political or military purposes," the statement stressed.

France called on the Israeli government to allow the immediate and unrestricted entry of large-scale humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

The statement also underscored the urgent need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages. France affirmed that it is continuing its efforts to push for a political alternative to war, one that serves both Palestinians and Israelis alike.

"The legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people to establish their own state must be addressed," the statement added,“alongside the right of Palestinians and Israelis to live in peace and security.”

France further emphasised the importance of maintaining the momentum it initiated towards convening an international conference to implement the two-state solution, affirming: "We remain firmly committed to this path."