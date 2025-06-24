Patrick Chappatte: 'The Path For Satire Has Been Getting Narrower'
Geneva-based cartoonist Patrick Chappatte, whose cartoons are published among others in The Boston Globe and Le Temps speaks as clearly as his cartoons are direct. As authoritarian regimes crack down on the press and a“caricature sits in the White House”, he aims to show“things how they really are”.External Content
A long-term advocate of freedom of expressionExternal link , he is concerned about the increasing global attacks on satirists and cartoonists.“Humour is a barometer for democracy,” Chappatte says.“Cartoons can act as an antidote to propaganda and disinformation”.
As president of the Freedom Cartoonists Foundation, Patrick Chappatte advocates for fellow cartoonists.“We used to fight for cartoonists in remote countries. We're now fighting for our freedoms in our democracies.”
Chappatte currently works for media in Switzerland, Germany, France and the United States. His cartoons have been translated into numerous languages and published in 130 countries. He also publishes journalistic comic reports, appears as an expert in the media and tours with an interactive show, which he performs in both French and English.
Edited by Virginie ManginPopular Stories More Demographics Mortgages in Switzerland: how the system works Read more: Mortgages in Switzerland: how the system work
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment