Morocco To Host Brazil Investment Forum
Confirmed participants include former President of Brazil Michel Temer (2016–2018), First Vice President of the Senate Eduardo Gomes, as well as senators and representatives from the Ministries of Defense and Agriculture and Livestock.
From the business sector, participants will include LIDE President João Doria Neto; LIDE Group co-founder and chairman, and former Governor of São Paulo, João Doria; President of the Federation of Industries of Mato Grosso do Sul and Vice President of the National Confederation of Industry, Sérgio Longen; LIDE Morocco Chairman Mohamed Aujar; and LIDE Morocco President Hicham Essghir.
The Moroccan side will be represented by Fatim-Zahra Ammor, Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts, and Social and Solidarity Economy; Ryad Mezzour, Minister of Industry and Trade; Karim Zidane, Minister of Investment, Convergence, and Policy Evaluation; and Hassan Sakhi, President of the Rabat Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Services. Companies such as Tecnobank (financial sector), Ambipar (environmental solutions), among others, will also be present at the forum.
According to data from Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, in 2024 Brazil exported USD 304.2 million to Morocco, a 23.2% decrease compared to 2023, and imported USD 655.7 million, a 65.2% increase over the same period. The main exports were sugar, live animals, and corn, while the main imports were fertilizers.
