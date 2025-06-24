Panama's Bocas Del Toro 'State Of Emergency' Leaves 304 Arrested Including Minors

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) To date, the Public Force has apprehended 304 people during the state of emergency declared by the government in the province of Bocas del Toro. Of this number, 18 are minors, reported Deputy Minister of Public Security Luis Felipe Icaza at a press conference.

Deputy Minister of Public Security, Luis Felipe Icaza, and Director of the National Police, Jaime Fernández

For his part, the Director General of the National Police, Jaime Fernández, stated that police presence in the area has been reinforced, with more than 2,500 units deployed. He also reported that dialogues have begun with community leaders with the goal of ensuring lasting peace in the region.



Changuinola Mayor on the Subject of Alleged Gang Support ...'I am not a criminal nor a godfather of criminals'

Representative of El Empalme, a member of MOCA, under scrutiny for alleged support for violent groups

Emil Castro, a representative of the Another Way Movement (MOCA), is under scrutiny after the release of images and videos showing him providing food and logistical support to individuals allegedly linked to acts of vandalism in Bocas del Toro, where businesses and public facilities were set on fire. Attempts were made to obtain an official version from MOCA, but there was no response to these allegations.



Minister Ábrego will Request a Five-Day Extension of the State of Emergency in Bocas del Toro

Public Security Minister Frank Ábrego, pictured above, announced that he will request a five-day extension of the state of emergency declared in Bocas del Toro from President José Raúl Mulino, considering that the search for gang members involved in the acts of vandalism reported last week is still ongoing.

Crisis in Bocas del Toro: Clinic Vandalized in Changuinola; Losses Exceed $30,000

Bocas del Toro, Panama: The violence that has rocked the province of Bocas del Toro in recent days has left not only streets covered in broken glass and looted businesses, but also serious damage to essential medical services. One of the most recent cases is a specialized clinic located in Changuinola Plaza, which was completely vandalized last weekend. According to the doctor in charge of the medical center, who shared the situation on social media, the events occurred between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

“They broke the front windows, forced the locks, lifted the roll-up door, and looted everything. They stole monitors, a stretcher, ultrasound equipment, electrocardiograms, and even the human papillomavirus vaccines,” the professional said.

The doctor lamented that the stolen ultrasound contained records from numerous patients, which compromises not only medical care but also the confidentiality of sensitive information.“We implemented electronic medical records, so all that data could end up in the wrong hands. It's very dangerous,” she warned. Among the stolen items were vaccination supplies. The doctor was one of the first in the region to offer the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, intended to prevent cervical cancer, and she fears that the loss will directly affect many women who rely on this preventive service. The preliminary damage estimate is around $30,000, a figure that represents a difficult investment to recover.

“It's going to be very difficult to get back on our feet. This clinic was born out of necessity, because there are patients who require private care. But today we don't know if we'll be able to reopen,” he said.

This case adds to a long list of damages in the province. According to the latest report from authorities, more than 13 public entities have been vandalized, 20 businesses looted, and 47 vehicles damaged or burned. The insecurity situation has forced many businesses and services to close their doors, and although the state of emergency remains in effect, the effects on the local economy, access to healthcare, and public confidence continue to worsen.

The doctor in charge of the clinic lamented that the stolen ultrasound contained records of numerous patients, compromising not only medical care but also the confidentiality of sensitive information.

PUBLIC FORCE ARRESTS 36 PEOPLE AND RECOVERS STOLEN ITEMS AFTER VANDALISM IN CHANGUINOLA

Following the operation implemented to retake the Changuinola district, Public Force units arrested 35 adults and one minor today, Sunday, June 22, and recovered property stolen during acts of vandalism that occurred in previous days. The raids were carried out in various areas, including Finca 11, the Villa Verde slum, and the Plaza Changuinola slum, where televisions, refrigerators, mattresses, cell phones, and other items belonging to the affected businesses were located and recovered. Since Operation Omega began on June 14, 192 people have been apprehended. Of these, 90 suspected gang members were captured in Changuinola, while the rest were captured in the districts of Almirante and Chiriquí Grande, according to the latest report issued by authorities. Meanwhile, raids, arrests, and road clearances continue. This action restores public order, dismantling these groups that kept the province isolated, jeopardizing social peace and citizen security.

Protests in Bocas del Toro will impact Panama's Economic Growth claims the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF)

The Vice Minister of Finance, Fausto Fernández, indicated that the province of Bocas del Toro is in a very dangerous spiral from which it could potentially take decades to recover from the events it is currently experiencing. By the third quarter of 2025, the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) hopes to have a realistic view of the potential impact of the Bocas del Toro protests on the country's economic growth, which, up to the first quarter of the year, reported a 5.2% increase, reaching a total of $21,449.4 million at constant 2018 prices. “By the middle of the third quarter of 2025, we can see a true snapshot of the impact of the protests in Bocas del Toro, which have been going on for more than a month,” Deputy Finance Minister Fausto Fernández told news reporters.

He added that“that's going to have an impact, of course it will, but how severe the impact will be will be seen in the coming months because it's still very present and we can't predict it so directly.” With road closures, several economic activities have reported millions in losses in a province that relies on tourism and bananas, the country's leading export, accounting for 17.6% of total exports in the first few months of 2025 alone. For example, the Vice Minister of Finance explained that with the closure of the company Chiquita Panama there will be two implications: the first is the blow to banana exports and the second would be the loss of around 7,000 jobs.

“That will obviously have an impact on all those lost jobs, even more so since those jobs were the economic lifeblood of local areas like Changuinola and Almirante, since now they won't have that economic activity around them,” Fernández said. The Deputy Minister of Finance indicated that the province of Bocas del Toro is in a very dangerous spiral from which it could potentially take decades to recover. “That's why what's happening there right now is so delicate. We must find a solution and social peace, which, on a personal level, cannot come from groups that want to impose themselves by force rather than through democracy, as it should be. In that sense, we're going to see the damage because this is a repeat of what we've already experienced with Puerto Armuelles,” he emphasized.

As the protests spread, leading to looting, vandalism, and acts of violence, the government announced the suspension of constitutional guarantees and declared a state of emergency in the province of Bocas del Toro. Among other things, police and other security forces can now detain someone for more than 24 hours without placing them under the control of a competent authority. They will also be able to enter residences and private homes without prior consent or warrant. The right to freely express one's thoughts without prior censorship is also suspended, and authorities will be able to review personal documents and record or intercept communications.

Through Operation Omega, more than 2,000 security units have already been transferred, and 145 people have been arrested, 84 of whom are linked to gangs. The National Police confirmed that it is regaining control of the province, after gradually deploying operations at strategic locations with the aim of restoring order. “We ask citizens to stay home. Anyone seen protesting or participating in acts of vandalism will be apprehended,” stated Jorge Dominguez, national deputy director of the Police. Although the official message speaks of gradual control, the measures implemented reflect a tougher approach: a 10:00 p.m. curfew, mobility restrictions, public warnings, and an increased presence of special units.

“That will have an impact, of course it will, but how serious the impact will be, well, we will have to see in the coming months because it is still very present and we cannot predict it so directly,”