Interpol Panama Arrests A Foreigner Wanted For A Million-Dollar Scam -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) In a joint operation between INTERPOL Panama's National Central Bureau and the Arrest Division of the Judicial Investigation Directorate (DIJ), a Uruguayan citizen, who is wanted internationally, was arrested on Via España this afternoon. The individual is the subject of an INTERPOL Red Notice issued by Spanish authorities since May 13, 2025, in connection with a crime of fraud exceeding one hundred thousand euros. The international investigation details that the detainee allegedly participated in the creation of a company with other people with whom he maintained a relationship of trust. According to court reports, he used this relationship to obtain an initial contribution of €100,000 from his partners, while he and another suspect only contributed a minimal portion of the capital. The arrested person will be processed to the authorities
