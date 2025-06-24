Panama Government Files Criminal Complaint For Pollution Of The Alanje Estuary -
MiAmbiente's regional director in Chiriquí, Ernesto Ponce, exclaimed:“We will not tolerate damage to nature. We will act firmly to ensure the protection of our natural resources and the health of coastal communities.” “We will not rest until we find the whereabouts of these environmental criminals. The conservation of our ecosystems is a shared responsibility that requires the support and active participation of citizens,” he added. The agency is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for this crime and is urging the public to report any suspicious activity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment