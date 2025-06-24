Panama Government Files Criminal Complaint For Pollution Of The Alanje Estuary

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Ministry of Environment (MiAmbiente) filed a criminal complaint with the Public Prosecutor's Office for the alleged contamination and death of fish in the Alanje estuary. The Regional Directorate of MiAmbiente confirmed that multiple specimens of sea bass, estuary mullet, and pastry fish, key fish in the coastal ecosystem's food chain, died. MiAmbiente points to possible poisoning of the water body, either from agrochemicals or the intentional use of toxic substances for fishing. The institution opened an administrative file and formally filed a criminal complaint with the Municipal Ombudsman's Office of the Alanje district against those found responsible.

MiAmbiente's regional director in Chiriquí, Ernesto Ponce, exclaimed:“We will not tolerate damage to nature. We will act firmly to ensure the protection of our natural resources and the health of coastal communities.” “We will not rest until we find the whereabouts of these environmental criminals. The conservation of our ecosystems is a shared responsibility that requires the support and active participation of citizens,” he added. The agency is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for this crime and is urging the public to report any suspicious activity.